Batman | New Dynamic of Bat-Family: Friends-Enemies All-new, all-different, Bat-Family

Batman's Bat-Family now consists of his foes

Batman #163: Batman 's Most Iconic Villains Officially Become the New Bat-Family , Explained It is a comic book, inspired by Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee's work.

After the events revealed in the previous issue of Hush's H2SH Part One, it is revealed that the mastermind villain has manipulated Batman's Bat-Family against him. The storyline will focus on Bruce needing help from his enemies to take down Hush. In the storyline, Joker becomes Batman's ally, despite the Joker and Batman choosing different paths in the past. Joker turns to Batman and states that they are both on his side.

He is joined by Bane, Killer Croc, Poison Ivy, Scarecrow, Mr. Freeze, Clayface, and Penguin. With the Joker explaining that promises have been made and broken by Hush. Everyone in the Bat-Family is ultimately involved. The all-new, all-different Bat-Family clashes with Batman's once most trusted allies and officially becomes a family. Watch for Batman #163, due out May 27, 2026





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Batman Villains Friends-Enemies Bat-Family Dynamic May 27 2026

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