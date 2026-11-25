Matt Fraction's latest Batman issue reveals the Calculator is manipulating the Minotaur. This villain-focused story explores Gotham's criminal algorithms and the true masterminds behind the chaos.

The Minotaur has been stalking Gotham City for months now. Ever since the beginning of Matt Fraction's run, this fourteen-fingered villain has hung over Gotham City like a shadow, pulling strings and manipulating events to always go his way. The most dangerous part is that Batman didn't even notice, falling right into the Minotaur's algorithm of crime as it slowly entrenched itself into every facet of Gotham. Now, with the release of the latest issue, a major revelation changes the entire dynamic of the ongoing conflict in the fictional metropolis.

Calculator Secretly Controls Minotaur

The biggest revelation, however, is that the Minotaur isn't the ultimate mastermind. There's another threat that's been lurking in the shadows since the beginning, and we're finally seeing his own goals begin to come into the light. The Minotaur is running the show, but the legendarily underexplored Calculator is writing the script, and the Minotaur has no idea that he's playing right into his hands. This issue, written by Matt Fraction, features two different stories with art by Brian Ching and Jesse Lonergan, respectively. It serves as a great villain-focused issue that this run definitely needed, leaving readers more than excited for the next issues.

Also read Matt Fraction 34-Page Script For Jesse Lonergan 10-Page Batman Story

Minotaur Rise To Power In Gotham

This issue was comprised of two distinct stories. The first focused on the Minotaur's first days and rise to power in Gotham, showing how he was a talented businessman who excelled at extracting the maximum profit from targets before leaving them high and dry. He got into the crime game for a real challenge, having seen what he believes could be a perfect algorithm for crime. He wants to master crime in Gotham simply to prove that he can, and leave his mark on the world. To that end, he recruited the Calculator to make his vision a reality.

Unbeknownst to him, the Calculator is using him for his own plans. He knows that Batman will inevitably stop the Minotaur, and he's going to use that to prove his own equation for reality and escape with the greatest heist of all. This gave us some much-needed character building and context for the Minotaur, and it's very smart in how it approaches him. The Minotaur, at the end of the day, is a Batman villain, and everyone knows what one of those looks like. This story doesn't go out of its way to try and show us why the Minotaur is smarter or better or different from the other dozens of villains we've seen, instead simply showing us who he is and why he's doing this. The Minotaur's sheer charisma and unique perspective sell him enough on their own.

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Calculator Reinvigorates New Direction

Where things get really interesting, however, is with the Calculator. He's never been a villain with much of an identity beyond wanting to contrast Oracle, but this single issue reinvigorates him with a brand-new direction. Even that direction itself draws on everything that makes Batman's stories work and uses that. It doesn't pretend that Batman won't win in the end, but acknowledges that, and instead refocuses the tension on the Calculator's attempt to get as rich as he can and escape before that happens. This entire run has been about moving the goalpost in fun, invigorating ways to increase the tension and bring down the stakes, and this issue is a perfect example of just how it's been doing that.

Visual Artistry Defines Two Stories

Brian Ching penciled the main story, with Adriano Lucas on colors, and they were a clear power team. Ching's style is rough but highly tuned towards action, giving everything a gritty impact that shines whenever the Minotaur rips through an enemy, or Batman stands like a spectre of looming defeat. Lucas's colors ground everything in an eerie atmosphere, making fantastic use of background colors like red and orange to put Gotham City's darker side on full display. My favorite page in the entire book has to be the beautiful shot of the Minotaur and Calculator looking at the burning Gotham, which perfectly combines the art and colors to make something incredible.

Jesse Lonergan handled art and colors for the Calculator-focused backup, and the paneling here is nothing short of inspired. The script revolves around the Calculator's obsession with the golden ratio, and the pages themselves are segmented to reflect that. The layout of these pages is incredibly creative and beautiful to look at. My favorite of the bunch might just be the Two-Face pages, with different panels stacked on top of each other to represent his distinct halves. There are so many little things to love on these pages, and while the Calculator himself remains an enigma, his visual representation is stunning. Ignition Press's Newest Comic Brings Death to Life and Combines a Beautiful Tour of the Country With Gripping Dark Fantasy (Exclusive).