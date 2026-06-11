Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham Issue #4 Review

A review of the final chapter of the four-issue limited series Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham, which introduces three new Robins and features a climactic conclusion with every question answered.

After almost three years, Rafael Grampá’s four-issue limited series Batman : Gargoyle of Gotham has finally released its final chapter. Issue #4 is a climactic conclusion with every question answered and all the narrative closure readers could want, complete with a brand-new iteration of Batman ’s Bat-Family introduced to this Batman ’s Earth-46 canon.

Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham is highly violent and mature, earning its DC Black Label imprint. That’s why, with the last three issues being deeply spiritual, traumatic, and bloody, readers might not anticipate Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham’s finale to be as charming and full of levity as it is, and a big part of this new Batman mythology being so endearing is that it turns the page with not one, but three new Robins.

It was written in the stars that Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham’s Lady Rat, leader of the Ratz, and at least a couple of her own companions would become Robins—if not in name, then in their archetypal roles as sidekicks. The letter-R symbols they wear always stood for ‘Ratz,’ and yet their designs subtly and brilliantly reflect the traditional red, yellow, and green Robin costume design.

Issue #4 sees these Ratz become proper Robins, with Bruce Wayne comparing their vigilante efforts to the methodology of the outlaw Robin Hood (another clever nod to ‘Robin’), as they ‘only take from criminals’ and aid social activist Nia Garcia’s humanitarian endeavors. They even share meals with Bruce and Alfred at Wayne Manor, and devise Batcave extensions with access routes via Ratz tunnels.

Sadly, it’s unknown whether Grampá wishes to tell more tales about Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham’s titular gargoyle totem. Issue #4 is both perfectly closed-ended and open-ended, making it a terrific conclusion to this miniseries, and it’d be fascinating to see how Bruce and his Ratz/Robins might develop further if readers were ever graced with a sequel series.

Little Joker’s fate after being institutionalized would be phenomenal to witness, for example, and the whereabouts of Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham’s Crytoon being undetermined hopefully suggests that we haven’t seen the last of one of Batman’s best new villains, either. If nothing else, it would be great if these Robin designs could transcend Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham and become as iconic as any other Robin costume.

Fans waited a while for Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham issue #4, and altogether it is an inspired miniseries that should be praised for its gorgeous artwork, as well as all the rich lore and characters it introduces to Batman’s mythology, which is not too far away now from being a century old. Batman: Gargoyle of Gotham #4 is out now





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Batman Gargoyle Of Gotham Limited Series New Robins Lady Rat Crytoon Little Joker Bruce Wayne Nia Garcia Batcave Extensions Ratz Tunnels Bruce And Alfred At Wayne Manor Rich Lore And Characters Gorgeous Artwork Century Old

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Batman's New Golden Age: Absolute Batman #20 Joins the Half‑Million Sales ClubThe latest issue of Absolute Batman ties the record for best‑selling Batman comic, joining the 2025 flagship issue in a half‑million‑copy milestone and signaling a renewed commercial surge for the Dark Knight.

Read more »

It's Official, 'Batman: The Animated Series' Is Returning This YearBatman: The Animated Series gets a new 2026 release, Enemies of Gotham City, where players control Gotham villains like The Joker and Poison Ivy.

Read more »

Architect Defends 'Sodomised Gargoyle' Restoration at Spain's Oldest HotelArchitect Fernando Cobos defends his controversial restoration of Spain's oldest hotel after critics mocked attached drainage pipes on Renaissance gargoyles as 'sodomised'. The outcry highlights tensions between conservation needs and aesthetic preservation, echoing past restoration scandals like the 'botched' Virgin Mary statue and the 'Monkey Christ' fresco.

Read more »

Batman embraces a demonic new look in the finale of Gargoyle of GothamThe Black Label arc ends with Batman adopting a terrifying new costume that mixes demon, vampire and renaissance motifs, while reaffirming his Bruce Wayne identity and forming a new team of Robin‑style allies to fight Gotham's rising chaos

Read more »