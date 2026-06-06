Batman Beats Spider-Man: Bleeding Cool's Top 11 Weekly Bestseller List

Batman Beats Spider-Man in the Bleeding Cool Weekly Top Eleven Bestseller List as Absolute Batman #20 makes a return

This is the Top Eleven Bleeding Cool Weekly Bestseller List, as compiled by over a hundred named direct market comic stores from their sales from Wednesday to Saturday, the"Wednesday Warriors".out of around 1800-2000 direct market comic book shops, which provide POS services for comic book retailers worldwide, mostly in North America and the UK.

These are typically from what might be called mid-range stores, and we list a bunch below. Bleeding Cool Bestseller List gives the best-selling reported comic of the week, the 100.0 number, and you can see how each title performed as a percentage of that sale. These numbers are based on in-store sales, rather than publisher orders. Participating Bestseller List comic book stores include:Founder of Bleeding Cool.

The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.

Something Is Killing The Children #1 Blumhouse Variant $2000+ On eBayJeff Lemire and Dustin Nguyen launch a new comic, Crowbound, as"Handmaid’s Tale meets The Road with echoes of Kill Bill and Pan's Labyrinth"KPop Demon Hunters Books was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read storiesTodd McFarlane Toys' Marvel Variant Covers For Marvel RivalsBatman: Gargoyle of Gotham #4 hits stores Wednesday.

Can Batman save Gotham by unleashing the evil in his own heart? Probably not great therapy. Something Is Killing The Children #1 Blumhouse Variant $2000+ On eBayJessica Jones and Typhoid Mary face demonic meat monsters in Alias: Red Band #4. Hell's Kitchen's butcher shop serves up supernatural trouble.

Jeff Lemire and Dustin Nguyen launch a new comic, Crowbound, as"Handmaid’s Tale meets The Road with echoes of Kill Bill and Pan's Labyrinth"KPop Demon Hunters Books was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories





bleedingcool / 🏆 20. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nicolas Cage Becomes Third Actor to Play Superman and Spider-Man in Spider-NoirNicolas Cage has added a new comic book character to his filmography, making him the third actor to have played Superman and Spider-Man. Cage's role as Spider-Noir has been praised for its visuals, storytelling, and tone, with most praise going to Cage's performance.

Read more »

Spider-Noir: Behind the Scenes of the Terrifying 'Spider Soldier' CreatureAmazon Prime's 'Spider-Noir' has given fans a disturbing look at one of its most terrifying creations, the 'Spider Soldier'. A behind-the-scenes video offers an in-depth look at the practical effects work that brought this unsettling creature to life.

Read more »

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Runtime Suggested to Mirror Previous Franchise LengthTheatrical listings hint at a two hour and twenty-five to thirty minute runtime for Tom Holland's next solo Spider-Man adventure, matching the scale of No Way Home. The unverified reports are accompanied by new details on the film's cast and release plans.

Read more »

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Renewed Early For Seasons 2 and 3 After Stellar PremiereDisney+ and Marvel have given early renewals for two more seasons of the acclaimed animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, praising its comic-accurate storytelling, gorgeous animation, and heartfelt portrayal of Peter Parker as a street-level hero separate from the main MCU.

Read more »