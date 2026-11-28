Greg Rucka and Steve Lieber deliver a gripping Batman: Bad Seeds comic focusing on Gotham General ER during Poison Ivy's attack, mirroring The Pitt's intensity.

Greg Rucka and Steve Lieber are delivering a compelling narrative in Batman: Bad Seeds, a two-part miniseries that shifts the spotlight from the city's streets to the overwhelmed Emergency Department of Gotham General. Formerly known as St. Luke's Hospital, this medical center becomes the epicenter of a mass casualty incident triggered by Poison Ivy's citywide terraforming attack. The story captures the intense pressure of a hospital system pushed to its absolute limits, offering a fresh perspective on the Batman universe.

Mass Casualty Incident Triggers ER Response

The narrative kicks off with teenage Shoshana Evans arriving at her mother's workplace, where Dr. Natalie "Nat" Evans works as a physician. The ER is already swamped with patients when the mass casualty event hits, filling beds at an alarming rate. The staff must deal with a chaotic influx of victims while maintaining focus on saving lives amidst the background drone of medical jargon. This setup mirrors the high-stakes environment found in the television series The Pitt, blending realistic hospital drama with superhero-scale disasters.

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Rucka and Lieber Bring Medical Authenticity

Rucka and Lieber, who cheeky credit themselves as "Senior Residents" in the series, ensure the medical procedures feel authentic and grounded. The doctors in Gotham General are portrayed as highly resourceful professionals accustomed to the city's unique crises. They have established special protocols for dealing with alien viruses and super-villain toxins, which are immediately put to the test by Ivy's final gambit. This attention to detail creates a believable backdrop for the supernatural events unfolding outside the hospital walls.

Superhero Triage and TUCO Threats

The plot intensifies when Commissioner Vandal Savage's TUCOs arrive at the hospital in pursuit of vigilantes, seemingly tipped off about an unconscious patient. Stephanie Brown, also known as Batgirl, is brought in urgently, requiring immediate medical attention. The hospital staff fiercely protects her from the encroaching armed group, citing HIPAA regulations and patient protection rights. A high-security locker containing special cell phones and a Bat insignia-marked binder holds emergency care instructions for the Bat Family, including protocols for safe costume removal.

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Character Dynamics and Future Implications

Shoshana plays a crucial role in the story by finding a marked phone and calling for help, leading to the arrival of Signal to rescue Batgirl. While Shoshana is stunned by the superhero intervention, her primary respect is reserved for her mother's dedication to her work. This dynamic strengthens the bond between Shoshana and Dr. Evans, contrasting with the resentment seen in other similar narratives. The story effectively handles the complexity of the mass casualty incident within just two issues, leaving readers with a sense of accomplishment and anticipation.

Comic Series Conclusion and Potential Spinoff

Batman: Bad Seeds serves as the second and final issue of the Gotham General miniseries, concluding nearly a month after the primary event storyline wrapped up. The creative team has crafted a narrative that stands on its own while hinting at future possibilities. The staff of Gotham General is set to return, suggesting the potential for an ongoing series focused on superhero emergency care. This conclusion provides a satisfying end to the current arc while opening the door for more stories about the resilience of Gotham's medical professionals.