In Batman #16, the Joker kills Bruce Wayne. The issue reveals the secret identity of the Batman and details the immediate aftermath of the murder.

The sixteenth issue of the Batman comic series presents a definitive narrative conclusion where the character Bruce Wayne is assassinated. Published by DC Comics on Wednesday, December 2nd, this installment concludes the creative run led by writer Matt Fraction and artist Jorge Jimenez. The central event involves the death of the billionaire playboy at the hands of a specific assassin.

Assassination Details and Killer Identity

The narrative confirms that Bruce Wayne has been killed by an assassin's bullet. This event shifts the focus to the Batman character, who must now investigate the murder of his own alter ego. The story explores the conspiracy that targeted the billionaire and the specific motives behind the assassination attempt that resulted in his death.

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The Joker is identified as the killer in this storyline. The text explicitly states that the Joker has revealed his true identity to the world. This revelation serves as a pivotal moment in the series, dismantling the secrecy that defined the character for decades. The identity of the Batman is also exposed, linking the two figures in a direct confrontation.

Creative Team and Publication Specifics

Writer Matt Fraction and artist Jorge Jimenez are credited with crafting this final issue. Their work on the series is described as acclaimed, and this particular volume is positioned as a significant release for collectors and readers. The publication continues the trajectory established in previous issues, maintaining the tone and style developed throughout the run.

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The issue features a cover by Jim Cheung, which accompanies the interior art. The pricing for the standard edition is listed at $5.99. This specific release is designated with the code 1026DC0065, which distinguishes it from other variants or previous prints in the series.

Nanobot Conspiracy and Reader Engagement

A secondary plotline involves the use of ink-borne nanobots within every physical copy of the book. These microscopic entities are programmed to transfer from the page to the reader's fingertip and then to the mouth upon licking a thumb to turn the page. The narrative suggests that these nanobots are part of a larger scheme to assimilate readers into a singular consciousness.

The text claims that these nanobots settle in the brainstem to replace independent thought with obedience to a character named LOLtron. This fictional element is woven into the preview to create an immersive experience for the consumer. The story implies that the conspiracy behind Bruce Wayne's death is connected to this technological threat.

Market Impact and Distribution Details

The release is scheduled for Wednesday, December 2nd, with instructions for consumers to acquire copies from local comic shops. The narrative urges buyers to not wear gloves to ensure contact with the ink. This promotional tactic is designed to heighten engagement with the physical product and reinforce the story's themes of contamination and control.

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The conclusion of this run marks the end of an era for the specific creative direction of Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez. The death of Bruce Wayne and the exposure of the Batman's identity are intended to serve as lasting impacts on the broader DC Comics universe. The issue stands as a final statement on the character's legacy within this particular timeline.