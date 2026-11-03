Batman #15 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiminez leads the Top 50 Anticipated Comics this Wednesday

has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thingdid when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have"pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not.

And right now, this is the top fifty pull list for Wednesday, the 4th of November 2026. Now, a"pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a purchase from a comic store, a digital sale, or pirated. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It is also biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed.

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However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct-to-comic-book market. TheFounder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant.

Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.

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