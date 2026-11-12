Batista Daby Arrested for Iowa City Stabbing of Wife

Iowa City police arrested Batista Daby after his wife survived a violent stabbing attack. He faces multiple charges including attempted murder and violating a restraining order.

Batista Daby, an Iowa resident, was taken into police custody on Tuesday, November 10, following a severe domestic violence incident in Iowa City, Iowa. The arrest occurred after investigators received urgent reports regarding a stabbing at a private residence, prompting officers to respond to the scene shortly before 4:00 p.m.

Violent Attack Details Uncovered

Upon arriving at the home around 3:41 p.m., officers discovered a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds across her body, including severe injuries to her face. The victim provided a detailed account of the assault, stating that her husband, Batista Daby, forcibly broke into the residence and launched a brutal attack. According to her statement, Daby stabbed her with a pair of scissors, attempted to strangle her, and slammed her head into the floor during the altercation.

Also read One Major Takeaway From Iowa State Basketball's Blowout Win Over Southern

During the subsequent search of the victim's home, police discovered a pair of scissors lying in a pool of blood. This physical evidence corroborated the victim's initial report and helped establish the mechanism of injury used by the suspect during the violent encounter inside the dwelling.

Suspect Flight and Apprehension

After committing the assault, Batista Daby allegedly fled the immediate scene of the crime on an electric bicycle. The victim managed to escape the house and ran to a neighbor's residence to seek help and call for emergency assistance. Police teams actively tracked the suspect and eventually located Batista Daby at his own home, where they observed blood stains on his bicycle helmet and the e-bike itself, providing further evidence linking him to the crime.

Advertisement

History of Restraining Orders

The severity of this incident is compounded by a documented history of domestic abuse between the couple. At the time of the attack, the victim was in possession of a temporary restraining order against Batista Daby. This legal protection was originally issued on September 16, following a previous alleged attack by Daby in which he reportedly assaulted her again.

Despite the existence of the restraining order, Batista Daby violated its terms in October. As a result of that earlier violation, police previously ordered him to serve two days in jail. This prior legal consequence demonstrates a pattern of non-compliance with court orders designed to protect the victim from further harm.

Charges and Legal Proceedings

Facing the latest attack, Batista Daby was charged with a comprehensive list of offenses. The charges include attempted murder, burglary, assault committed by a person against whom a protective order is issued, domestic abuse assault impeding air or blood flow, and domestic abuse assault with the display or use of a weapon. Additional charges include domestic abuse assault with intent to inflict serious injury and violation of a no-contact or protective order.

As of the time of the report, it remained unclear whether Batista Daby had entered a plea or retained legal counsel. The Iowa City Police Department did not immediately provide further updates on the status of the legal proceedings or the victim's recovery. The case highlights the ongoing challenges in enforcing protective orders in domestic violence situations.