Bath Mega Mansion Approval: Developer Wins Decade-Long Planning Appeal

Bath and North East Somerset Council approved a seven-bedroom mansion by developer Thomas Worrall despite significant breaches of the original 2021 planning permission granted for a five-bedroom home.

Bath and North East Somerset Council has officially authorized the retention of a massive seven-bedroom luxury residence constructed by developer Thomas Worrall, effectively ending a contentious decade-long dispute over planning regulations. The decision allows the owner to keep the property, which stands as one of the largest new residential buildings in the historic city of Bath in a century, despite clear evidence that it violates the terms of the original development consent.

The core of the controversy lies in the significant deviations from the initial blueprints. While the original planning permission granted in 2021 was strictly for a five-bedroom home integrated into the hillside, the completed structure is substantially larger, taller, and differently oriented. The building now features an expanded footprint and additional amenities, including a private gym and a cinema room, none of which were part of the approved scheme.

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Developer Defends Structural Necessity Over Design

Thomas Worrall submitted a retrospective application to the local authority to legitimize the existing construction and avoid potential enforcement actions that could have resulted in demolition or legal penalties. He argues that the modifications were not arbitrary design choices but were essential engineering adjustments required by the specific geological conditions of the site.

Worrall stated that he had to alter the build on the ground due to high water tables and unstable ground conditions encountered during excavation. He claimed that the expanded basement and structural changes were added purely for safety and stability purposes, asserting that the final result would still be a beautiful and respectful addition to the landscape once fully completed.

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Council Cites Policy Compliance Over Resident Objections

The council's planning officers recommended approval of the retrospective application, stating that the building was ultimately policy-compliant, even though it was erected without prior permission for the final design. Councillors voted seven to two in favor of the approval, with several members expressing deep reluctance about the outcome but feeling bound by procedural constraints and the risk of costly appeals.

Councillor Tim Warren publicly admitted his dislike for the situation, stating that while he did not like the result, he believed the council had no viable option but to agree to the changes. He cited the fear that refusing the application could lead to the property being left in a derelict state or force the authority into a lengthy and expensive legal battle with the developer.

Residents Accuse System of Favoring the Wealthy

Local opponents have fiercely criticized the decision, accusing the planning authority of enforcing a two-tier system that privileges wealthy developers over ordinary homeowners. Neighbors submitted more than 100 letters of objection during the process, highlighting that the new mansion towers over neighboring structures, including a nearby tin church, and sits significantly higher on the hillside than previously allowed.

Neighbor Paul Raithby addressed the council meeting directly, stating that the applicant, their surveyor, and the case officer all acknowledged the build was an intentional breach of planning controls. He argued that there was zero local need for a seven-bedroom luxury mansion to justify overturning established planning laws, noting that the changes were not clerical errors but deliberate expansions.

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Community Demands Investigation Into Planning Failures

The aftermath of the vote has sparked calls for a formal investigation into the failures of the Bath and North East Somerset Council planning department. Critics allege that the authority failed to carry out meaningful enforcement actions early enough in the construction process, allowing the developer to create a fait accompli that left the council with little choice but to approve the breach.

Tavis Hamilton, a resident who has battled developers for ten years, noted that the property is expected to be worth over £3 million when finished, dwarfing the surrounding cottages. He emphasized that the outcome demonstrates a systemic unfairness, suggesting that while minor infractions by regular citizens are punished swiftly, wealthy individuals can build first and ask questions later with minimal consequences.

Impact on Local Planning and Future Precedent

This ruling sets a potentially problematic precedent for future residential developments in Bath and surrounding areas. The decision highlights the limitations of local planning authorities when dealing with high-net-worth individuals who can afford to incur the costs of retrospective applications and legal challenges.

For the residents of the area, the approval marks the end of a long and exhausting campaign but raises serious questions about the integrity of the planning process. The consensus among opponents is that the council has failed to protect the character of the neighborhood, leaving them to accept a building that fundamentally alters the visual and structural integrity of their shared environment.