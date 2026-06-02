Bath Council Proposes SUV Parking Tax Amid Controversy

A new parking policy in Bath would charge larger vehicles extra, sparking debate over fairness and impact on families and disabled.

A Liberal Democrat council in Bath and North East Somerset has proposed a new parking charge system that would levy extra fees on larger vehicles, such as sports utility vehicles (SUVs).

The plan, which has drawn sharp criticism from local residents, aims to address congestion, pollution, and fairness in parking allocation. Under the proposals, residents applying for parking permits would face supplementary charges based on vehicle size, with larger cars paying more and smaller ones receiving discounts. The scheme also includes requiring a valid MOT certificate for permits and increasing visitor permit costs.

If implemented, it would be the first size-based parking tax in England, following a similar policy introduced in Cardiff last year. The proposals have sparked outrage among some Bath residents. Bob, a 63-year-old former taxi driver, argued that the policy adds insult to injury for those already struggling with high parking fees. He noted that he previously paid up to £100 for residential parking and believes the additional charge based on car size is unjust.

He stated that the council is not improving public transport, which remains inadequate, and claimed the policy will not reduce congestion as people will still drive into the city out of necessity. Julian Knight, a 51-year-old frequent visitor, echoed concerns about financial burden, noting that his family already pays £50 for two nights of parking and that the new charges would be a significant hit on their wallet.

However, he said they would still visit due to family ties. Yet, some residents have supported the proposal. Jayne Mallon, 63, argued that larger vehicles occupy more space and emit more pollution, so they should pay more. Tina Kerr, 56, agreed but emphasized that better public transport alternatives are essential for the policy to succeed.

She highlighted difficulties with train services and Park and Ride locations. Councillor Joel Hirst, Cabinet Member for Sustainable Transport Strategy, defended the plans as a means to encourage safer, smaller, and cleaner vehicles, thereby improving air quality and road safety. Councillor Manda Rigby added that the city already has three Park and Ride sites with free parking for service users, but proposed increasing 24-hour parking charges for non-users.

The consultation is ongoing, and the outcome will likely influence other councils considering similar measures across the UK





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