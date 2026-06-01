Bath & North East Somerset Council has mandated the removal of houseboat residents from the free‐navigation stretch near Pulteney Bridge by September, citing safety hazards. Boat owners dispute the move, attributing it to upcoming rugby stadium plans and claiming no health risks. The controversy highlights tensions between river use, tourism, and urban development in the historic city of Bath.

In the picturesque setting of Bath 's River Avon, a group of houseboat owners have long enjoyed mooring near the world‑famous Pulteney Bridge . The iconic 18th‑century structure, which draws millions of tourists each year, has become a backdrop for a living community that has existed on the water without paying mooring fees, thanks to what the council describes as 'free navigation'.

Now, the Liberal Democrat‑controlled Bath & North East Somerset Council has issued an ultimatum, ordering these owners to vacate the stretch of river by the end of September. Council officials say the decision is driven by safety concerns. They cite the lack of authorised mooring infrastructure and describe the current situation as a 'hazard' for both the boat occupants and other river users.

'We are taking action to keep people safe by addressing unauthorised and dangerous mooring locations,' the council stated in a release. The deadline set for September has sparked outrage among the boat dwellers, who argue that safety has never been a problem. Boat owner Ted, 54, insists that the boats are well maintained and that there have been no incidents.

'There's not a health and safety issue - they're just using that against us,' he told reporters. Critics of the council's move contend that the real motive may be the development of a new Bath Rugby stadium on the site that currently houses the existing ground near the river. Many residents fear the removal of the boats will pave the way for construction.

Percy Walton, 67, who has lived on his vessel for four years, said that the underlying reason appears to be the stadium plans.

'The amount of money they are going to spend in legal action and evicting us, I've heard it's £1.5m but they don't have a leg to stand on,' he said. Walton also accused the council of targeting a minority group for reasons that strike him as arbitrary. Some boat owners argue that they contribute positively to the tourist experience.

'We're part of the landscape here,' one resident claimed, pointing out that visitors often ask about the boats and the surrounding trees. They also noted that if flooding were the real concern, the council would have installed pontoons like those found along the rest of the river.

'When the river floods here, it's completely safe,' the resident asserted, highlighting the lack of precautionary measures at the current site. The council's plan includes financial assistance to help displaced boat owners relocate, but objections have already surfaced. Planes for a new rugby ground appear to be the alleged catalyst, raising questions about the genuine reasoning behind the move. The boat dwellers remain defiant, with some preparing to file planning applications to manage their moorings independently.

They argue for a collaborative approach that would maintain the unique character of Bath's riverfront while addressing legitimate safety concerns. This controversy has reopened long‑standing debates about river access, community rights, and urban development. Bath, a UNESCO World Heritage site, faces the challenge of balancing modern infrastructure projects with the preservation of its historic waterfront.

The council's insistence on October removal is likely to become a flashpoint in the city's ongoing struggle to protect its built environment and the people who inhabit it. The situation underscores the complexity of urban river management: how much autonomy do informal communities have? How do we weigh the historical and cultural significance of a site against the needs of a growing city?

In a city where tourism is a vital lifeblood, decisions that alter the skyline can have far‑reaching ripple effects. Ultimately, the debate will hinge on whether safety concerns warrant the displacement of an established community and how the council plans to integrate the proposed rugby stadium into Bath's cultural tapestry. The decision, expected to be finalised by the end of September, will set a precedent for future river use conflicts in the UK.

The unfolding story continues to attract national attention, as other cities evaluate similar tensions between leisure usage and development plans. As the deadline approaches, the boat owners and the council both stand ready to defend their positions, underscoring the enduring conflict between progress and preservation. [Provided description contains 2451 characters minimum requirement





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