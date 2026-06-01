Bath Council Orders Houseboat Owners to Leave Iconic Pulteney Bridge Site

Bath Council has ordered houseboat owners living rent free along the River Avon to leave the iconic Pulteney Bridge site, claiming they are dangerous and unsafe. The council says it is taking action to keep people safe by addressing unauthorized and dangerous mooring locations.

Houseboat owners living rent free close to a beauty spot in Bath have been ordered to leave by council bosses who claim they are ruining the view and their homes are a 'hazard'.

The iconic 18th century Pulteney Bridge across the River Avon is one of the most recognisable landmarks in Bath and one that millions of tourists flock to the city every year to see. But the lucky owners of houseboats have been able to live right next to the picturesque setting for years.

And those who call the area home do not pay to moor at the site as there is 'free navigation' - but some did say they would be willing to pay to stay. However, their days of living rent free along the river could soon be over after the Liberal Democrat-controlled council ordered them out saying they are dangerous, unsafe and branding them a 'hazard'.

Bath & North East Somerset Council say it is 'taking action to keep people safe by addressing unauthorised and dangerous mooring locations'. But those who live on the boat have hit back at the council's claims instead alleging they are being kicked out because they are 'scruffy'. While others believe they are being moved away from the spot due to plans to build a new Bath Rugby stadium to replace the nearby old one.

One boat owner Ted, 54, said: 'There's not a health and safety issue - they're just using that against us. Houseboat owners in Bath such as Percy Walton (pictured) have been ordered to move by the Liberal Democrat-controlled council Houseboats moored along the River Avon enjoy a picturesque view of Bath's famous Pulteney Bridge 'It's all about the rugby ground, getting rid of the boats and trees.

'They're going to move us by September, they're going to put us somewhere else. 'They're not being kind, they'll use force. I've been a boater for years, I've been moved before.

' The 54-year-old claimed that 'no one owns' the stretch of land and that the main reason they were being moved was 'the rugby ground, and because the boats look a bit dirty and scruffy'. Another resident, who wished not to be named, said: 'They want to send us to the canal but there are no residential moorings on the canal.

'Normally stuff like this is all smoke and mirrors. It's about the development of the rugby ground.

'If it's about flooding they should've put pontoons in. It's completely safe when it floods.

'All down the river they've got pontoons but not here. Bath's current rugby stadium next to the river.

Some boat dwellers believe they are being moved away from the spot due to plans to build a new Bath Rugby stadium to replace the nearby old one Percy Walton, 67, has lived on his boat in Bath for four years 'The amount of money they are going to spend in legal action and evicting us, I've heard it's £1.5m but they don't have a leg to stand on.

' The resident added: 'We won't leave. We'll put in a planning application to manage it ourselves, manage the mooring, holiday boats, residential boats, tours.

' Another boat dweller said that their homes were 'good for tourism' and that the area could 'look so nice if the council tried'. The person even went on to accuse the council of 'penalising a minority'.

'They think the boats ruin the view but the opposite is true - we are part of the landscape here,' they continued





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Bath Council Pulteney Bridge River Avon Houseboat Owners Rugby Stadium Flooding Pontoons Legal Action Eviction Community Tourism Scruffy Penalising A Minority

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