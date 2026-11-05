Bath Council Approves Mega Mansion Despite Breach

Bath and North East Somerset Council has approved a controversial seven-bedroom luxury mansion in Bath, ending a decade-long dispute despite significant breaches of original planning permission.

A decade-long planning dispute over a controversial luxury property on the outskirts of the historic city of Bath has concluded with Bath and North East Somerset Council approving the construction of a seven-bedroom mega mansion. Developer Thomas Worrall has been permitted to retain the significant structure, which neighbors and critics argue represents a blatant and intentional violation of initial planning permission s granted several years earlier.

The decision marks the end of a bitter ten-year conflict involving local residents who submitted more than one hundred letters of objection against the project. Neighbors expressed deep concern that the completed home exceeds the size, height, and orientation of what was originally authorized, setting a precedent that many feel undermines the integrity of the local planning system.

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The Core Planning Breach Details

Initial plans for the site were first submitted in 2013, with permission eventually being granted in 2021 for a five-bedroom home designed to be set into the hillside. However, the constructed property is significantly different from the approved design, featuring a larger footprint and standing up to two meters taller than permitted. The building is now estimated to be approximately 130 square meters larger than the original consent allowed.

According to residents, the deviation extends beyond simple dimensional changes, with the home now oriented differently on the plot. The structure is said to tower over the spire of a tin church located next door. Additionally, the property includes luxury amenities such as a gym and a cinema room, which were not part of the originally approved plans for the five-bedroom residence.

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Stakeholder Positions and Opposing Views

Developer Thomas Worrall submitted a retrospective application to avoid enforcement action and validate the build, arguing that changes were necessary due to ground conditions. He stated that amendments were required on the ground due to the water table and soil stability, claiming the expanded basement was added for structural safety. Worrall maintained that he had purchased the plot with existing permission but needed to adjust the build to ensure a safer final product.

Conversely, neighbor Paul Raithby argued during the decision meeting that the breach was intentional, citing acknowledgment from the applicant, their surveyor, and the council case officer. Raithby asserted there was zero demonstrated local need for a seven-bedroom luxury mansion to justify overturning planning laws. He described the outcome as evidence that planners lack the authority to challenge developers with deep pockets.

Council Vote and Official Justification

Despite the objections, councillors approved the retrospective application by a vote of seven to two, with several members noting they did so reluctantly. Planning officers had recommended approval, arguing that the project was policy compliant and that refusing it might result in a derelict building or a lengthy appeal process that would burden the local authority further. The council faced pressure to regularize the situation rather than leave the property in a state of limbo.

Councillor Tim Warren admitted he did not like the outcome but felt there was no option but to proceed. Fellow councillor Saskia Heijltjes criticized the situation, pointing out that the owner of the adjacent tin church is strictly following all planning rules, no matter how long it takes. She warned that approving this build could create a two-tier planning system where one set of rules applies to those who follow procedures and another to those who build first and ask questions later.

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Real-World Impact and Future Consequences

Tavis Hamilton, a 48-year-old neighbor who has spent ten years battling the development, stated that the finished home will likely be worth more than three million pounds and will dwarf the surrounding cottages. Hamilton argued that the council left it too late to carry out meaningful enforcement, suggesting that the authority failed to act decisively when the deviations from the plan first became apparent. He believes the process highlights a systemic unfairness favoring wealthy developers.

Other residents have called for an investigation into the failings of the planning authority, accusing them of allowing the situation to develop unchecked. They argue that suggesting the only alternative to approval was leaving a derelict building is a poor justification for bypassing standard enforcement routes. The controversy continues to fuel local debate over how multi-millionaires may be able to exploit loopholes in the planning process to construct properties far larger than intended.