Bath & Body Works’ Swarovski Crystal-Embellished Perfume Is Limited to Just 1,000 Bottles — Here's When It Drops

Everything you need to know to get your hands on this collector's piece.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. , there’s only 1,000 pieces up for grabs.

Not only that, each piece is numbered so you know it’s serious business. If that has caught your interest, well, we’ve got everything you need to know about Bath & Body Works’ ultra-limited-edition, by updating its packaging, adding a new solid perfume option, and expanding the line to include brand new versions of the scent.

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As part of that expansion, Bath & Body Works dropped A Thousand Wishes Granted as well as a brand new eau de parfum,HOKA Coupon Codes & Discounts for November 2026 — Plus, How Veterans Can Take 20% Off This Week Only “A Thousand Wishes has become a Bath & Body Works icon because of its ability to evoke joy, celebration and emotional connection through fragrance,” Mary Testa-Gough, associate vice president of product & fragrance development at Bath & Body Works,.

“As we continue to invest in our most loved fragrances, we remain focused on elevating every touchpoint of the scent experience through enhanced fragrance quality, improved longevity, and innovative formats that enable consumers to build a fragrance wardrobe for every mood, moment, and ritual. ” A Thousand Crystal Wishes is a gorgeously packaged perfume that was designed to be special. Per its description, it was made in an exclusive small batch of 1,000.

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If you’re lucky enough to snag one , your bottle will be individually numbered. When it comes to fragrance, it features a dreamy mix of sparkling raspberry, champagne accord, sugared jasmine, crystal muguet, gardenia, pink patchouli, sheer woods, and musk. Overall, it truly is a collector’s piece for fans of Bath & Body Works and perfume in general.

Given its exclusivity, it would also make for. It will also be sold in select stores. Keep in mind, Bath & Body Works is selling just 1,000 bottles. So, if you are looking to find it in store, be prepared for very limited stock, if any at all.

As mentioned earlier, Bath & Body Works expanded their A Thousand Wishes collection to include a brand new scent that takes the original to another level. A Thousand Wishes Granted is described as “dreamy,” “enchanting”, and “refined” — everything you’d want in a sophisticated everyday scent for the holidays and beyond.

It’s a fruity-floral with top notes of wild raspberry, bergamot, and redcurrant, heart notes of jasmine sambac, osmanthus, and peonies, and based notes of marshmallow, musk, amber, tonks creme, vanilla extract, and vetiver.wrote.

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“It’s a soft smell, in my opinion, but I love it. I receive compliments everywhere I go. I did also get the whole set, of course. Don’t walk, run to grab this scent.

B&BW did a great job with the smell and packaging. ” If you’re curious to try the new scent for yourself, check out a few of the different options you can grab below. These are currently available to shop at Bath & Body Works. Love what you see?

There’s so much more to come from Bath & Body Works this season and we’re super excited to tell you all about it. So, be sure to stay tuned for upcoming news and info on theirIt’s Here! How To Order the McDonald’s x Pokémon Happy Meal, Plus an IRL Look at the Promo Cards & ToysShe© 2026 SheMedia, LLC.