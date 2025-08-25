Bath & Body Works Member Fest 2023: Huge Discounts, Fan-Favorite Scent Returns, and More!

Bath & Body Works is hosting a Member Fest sale from August 25th to 31st, offering exclusive discounts, including the return of the popular '90s scent Country Apple.

Bath & Body Works shoppers eagerly anticipate three major shopping events each year: Candle Day, and the two semi-annual sales held after the December holidays and in June. However, a new discount event is set to begin this week, exclusively for rewards members. The week-long Member Fest sale, running from August 25 to 31, offers substantial markdowns and the rumored return of a beloved, long-discontinued scent. Bath & Body Works ' Member Fest kicks off on August 25th.

From Monday, August 25th, through August 31st, rewards members can access incredible discounts, with new promotions launching daily. While many astute shoppers have shared teaser advertisements on social media, TikToker @makinithappenwithmary obtained the official sale schedule. Here's a breakdown of the deals: August 25-28: Earn 3X rewards points. August 25-28 (online only): '90s throwback body care is only $5.95. August 25: Get a full-size mist AND a three-wick candle for $17.95. (This combo usually costs $50.) August 28: Spend $50, get a free three-wick candle.Perhaps the most exciting news is the return of a cherished '90s scent. According to @makinithappenwithmary, you'll be able to purchase body lotion, body wash, body mist, and more in the discontinued Country Apple fragrance—all for $5.95! (Remember, this promotion is only valid from the 25th to the 28th). 'That classic crisp apple with a hint of sweet floral? The scent that probably lived in your backpack or locker back in the day? Yeah, she's BACK,' exclaimed @makinithappenwithmary. Shoppers have also expressed hopes for the return of other discontinued scents like Cucumber Melo, Plumeria, Juniper Breeze, Pearberry, and Sun-Ripened Raspberry. Becoming a Bath & Body Works rewards member comes with additional perks. If you're signing up specifically for the sale, you'll receive a $10 discount on a $30 purchase and 100 bonus points. After that, you'll earn 10 points for every $1 you spend. Once you accumulate 1,000 points, you can redeem them for a free product (up to a value of $18.95). There's also a birthday surprise every year. And, of course, you'll gain access to exclusive sales like Member Fest.





