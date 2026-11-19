Bath & Body Works exceeded third-quarter sales and earnings expectations and showcased early progress from its Consumer First Formula strategy.

One year into its transformation strategy, Bath & Body Works is beginning to see the fruits of its labor, but chief executive officer Daniel Heaf stressed that it has more work to do to drive consistent growth across channels.

The Columbus, Ohio-based retailer’s net sales totaled $1.57 billion for the third quarter ended Oct. 31, a decrease of 1 percent compared to the same period a year earlier, but above analysts’ estimates of $1.55 billion.per diluted share for the third quarter of 2026 were 26 cents, more than double Wall Street estimates for 12 cents. , Heaf said: “Our third-quarter results exceeded our sales and adjusted earnings per share guidance, and marks encouraging progress in our Consumer First Formula.

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One year after introducing this strategy, we are seeing our actions translate into results across product, brand and marketplace. ” “Our product innovation is resonating with customers and digital delivered its second consecutive quarter of growth. Our wholesale business with Ulta and Amazon continues to gain momentum and we are telling bigger and bolder brand stories through a more coordinated approach to marketing,” Heaf continued.

“While these are encouraging early proof points, we have more work to do to drive consistent growth across our channels. ” In particular, that means getting customers through the doors of its fleet of stores across North America. In U.S. and Canadian stores, net sales were approximately $1.2 billion, a decrease of 4 percent versus last year. During a post earnings call with analysts, he said: “We’re all pretty clear-eyed about the further improvements that we have to make.

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Our store performance is not where we need it to be. We are starting to see improvement in store traffic and customership trends, but we have to do so much more to earn the visit. We’ve been testing solutions already, better eventing, bolder retail theater, new store experiences and fixtures.

“Holiday is our most important selling period, and retail traffic remains under pressure. Inflation continues to weigh on consumers, and competition in our core categories continues to intensify. Against that backdrop, we are taking a prudent approach to the outlook. Looking further ahead, our goal remains clear: return the business to sustainable growth in 2027,” he continued.

Based on third-quarter performance and the company’s current outlook for the fourth quarter, the company is increasing its full-year 2026 net sales guidance to a decline of between 3.4 and 2.1 percent compared to $7.29 billion in fiscal 2025. WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of PMX Global, LLC, a subsidiary of Penske Media Corporation.