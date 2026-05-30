Batgirl #20: A Mind-Bending Mystery Forces Cassandra Cain to Confront Her Own Memory Gaps

In Batgirl #20, Cassandra Cain investigates a murder with only the clue Forget-Me-Not, leading her to discover disturbing gaps in her own memory as she must look inward to find the truth.

In Batgirl #20, arriving in comic shops this Wednesday, June 3rd, Cassandra Cain faces a mystery like no other. A murder in Gotham streets leads her to a crime scene with no discernible clues - only the words Forget-Me-Not written in fungus ink.

As she begins her investigation, Cassandra discovers disturbing gaps in her own memory. Without a leading suspect to fight or answers on the streets, she must turn inward to find the truth. The preview pages show her confronted by mysterious flowers that ask DO YOU REMEMBER WHO YOU ARE? Her response is a stark NO. I DON'T REMEMBER.

This introspective journey forces Cassandra to confront her identity and past, blending psychological thriller elements with classic detective work. The creative team of Tate Brombal on script and Stephen Segovia on art delivers a visually striking and emotionally charged story. David Talaski provides the cover art, capturing the eerie atmosphere of the issue. The narrative explores themes of self-doubt, memory, and the fragility of identity, making it a compelling read for both longtime Batgirl fans and newcomers alike





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