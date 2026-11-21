'It was funny and strange to start casting and building without a proper script... That's also very dangerous because if the text comes and it doesn't add up to what you were saying, your credibility gets completely shot,' the director said in a new interview.

Mahershala Ali and Bassam Tariq speak onstage during the Amazon MGM Studios CinemaCon presentation on April 15, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.director was asked what his time working in the “studio system” taught him about how he wants to approach filmmaking.

Tariq said it felt “dangerous” to begin casting without “a proper script,” and that he prefers to “have full control over my script. ” “It was funny and strange to start casting and building without a proper script. You’re sitting there and explaining to actors what their role will be, and they just have to believe you,” he said.

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“That’s also very dangerous because if the text comes and it doesn’t add up to what you were saying, your credibility gets completely shot. All I have is my integrity, and I’ve been thinking about that a lot. ”was announced as the project’s star seven years ago at Comic-Con 2019.

The actor confirmed in a July interview within September 2022 that Tariq had exited the project, with the director saying in a statement at the time, “It’s been an honor working with the wonderful folks at Marvel. We were able to put together a killer cast and crew. Eager to see where the next director takes the film.

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”“If you’re the bearer of bad news to your actors, but you’re not the one making any of these decisions — and it’s actually coming from a corporate entity — that’s not a great way to be a director. I know some people can take that and run with it, but I learned I was losing credibility with my actors, and it wasn’t a healthy way to operate as a filmmaker.

” In short, the director said his “big lesson” was that he wanted to have full control of the scripts of his films, noting “life’s too short to make shit films. ” Tariq added, “If we disagree, it’s between them and me. It’s quite sad because we had such high hopes for what we wanted to build. ”When asked why the film didn’t happen with the interviewer, the Oscar winner said, “That’s a Kevin Feige question.

” He continued, “They had, as you said, a two-time Oscar-winning actor under contract and you got billions of dollars. That’s a question for them. I don’t mean anything personal to you, but I don’t know why it didn’t. To this day, I don’t know why it didn’t happen.

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