Bass x Machina Review Netflix Steampunk Western Anime

Bass x Machina debuts on Netflix with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. This steampunk western anime features Brian Tyree Henry and Janelle Monáe in a unique genre mashup.

Netflix has launched a highly anticipated new animated series titled Bass x Machina, which blends the rugged aesthetics of the American West with neon-drenched steampunk science fiction. The show, which premiered on November 3, 2026, has already garnered a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from seven initial critic reviews. This early acclaim positions the series as a standout entry in Netflix's animation slate, offering a distinct departure from the studio's typical genre offerings.

Bass x Machina Premise and Setting

The narrative unfolds in an alternate history where the legendary historical figure Bass Reeves is reimagined in a wild, lawless environment. This version of the West is dominated by brutal outlaws and chaotic machinery, creating a backdrop where supernatural terrors run rampant alongside advanced technology. In this lawless territory, the protagonist must assume the roles of judge, jury, and executioner to restore order, a dangerous mission that threatens the safety of his family and the people he strives to protect.

Also read Netflix Steampunk Western ‘Bass x Machina’ Is a Crackling Mix of Fantasy and Reality: TV Review

The series fuses the gritty atmosphere of Yellowstone with the stylized visuals reminiscent of Cowboy Bebop. This genre-mashing approach creates a unique visual identity that sets it apart from other animated shows currently streaming on the platform. The setting allows for a deep exploration of themes regarding justice and survival in a world where traditional structures have collapsed.

Creative Team and Voice Cast

LeSean Thomas serves as the creator of Bass x Machina, bringing his experience from acclaimed animated projects such as Black Dynamite, The Legend of Korra, and The Boondocks. Thomas has built a reputation for crafting adult-oriented animation that balances satire with serious thematic depth. His vision drives the distinctive tone of the series, merging historical fiction with speculative sci-fi elements.

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Brian Tyree Henry, known for his roles in Atlanta and Eternals, provides the voice for the titular character, Bass Reeves. He is joined by a stellar cast including Janelle Monáe, Tati Gabrielle, Cree Summer, Chaske Spencer, Currie Graham, and Starletta DuPois. The ensemble delivers powerful performances that anchor the fantastical elements of the story in emotional reality.

Chad Handley co-writes the series, contributing his scriptwriting expertise from HBO's The Righteous Gemstones. His involvement ensures that the dialogue and plot structure maintain a high level of sophistication. The collaboration between Thomas and Handley results in a narrative that is both visually stunning and intellectually engaging for mature audiences.

Critical Reception and Studio Mir

Early critical response has been overwhelmingly positive, with the series holding an Average of Rated Reviews score of 8.60 out of 10 on Rotten Tomatoes. Grant Hermanns of Screen Rant praised the show for its seamless blend of anime and Western genres. He highlighted the work of Studio Mir, noting that their animation delivers visuals that are both appealing and technically impressive.

Hermanns pointed out that the studio successfully handles complex themes that might overwhelm lesser productions. The animation style deftly navigates the tension between the steampunk sci-fi elements and the traditional western tropes. This balance creates a cohesive viewing experience that respects the source material while innovating within the genre.

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The perfect 100% rating reflects a strong initial consensus among critics. Although the sample size of seven reviews is small, the consistency of praise suggests a high-quality production. The score is expected to evolve as more critics weigh in over the coming weeks.

Episode Structure and Audience Impact

Bass x Machina consists of six episodes, all of which are now available for streaming on Netflix. The limited run may appeal to viewers who prefer shorter commitments compared to long-running series. This structure allows for a tight, focused narrative that does not rely on filler content to sustain interest.

Some critics noted that the narrative feels slightly incomplete due to the short episode count. However, this brevity can also be seen as a strength, offering a concise story that delivers impact without dragging. The format is ideal for audiences seeking a complete arc without a significant time investment.

The series is scheduled to be remembered as a standout title closing out 2026. Its unique combination of historical figures, steampunk aesthetics, and high-quality animation sets a new bar for Netflix Originals. The show joins a growing list of successful animated series on the platform, including Blue Eye Samurai and Devil May Cry, further solidifying animation as a key growth area for the streamer.