Bass x Machina Premieres on Netflix With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Bass x Machina debuts on Netflix with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating, blending Western and steampunk anime. Created by LeSean Thomas and starring Brian Tyree Henry, this new original series offers a unique genre mashup.

Netflix has launched its latest animated series, Bass x Machina, which has immediately garnered critical acclaim upon its release. The streaming platform introduced this new genre-mashing show on November 3, 2026, positioning it as a significant entry in its current library of original content.

Bass x Machina Critical Reception

The series has achieved a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from its initial wave of reviews. This impressive score is currently derived from seven distinct critic reviews, establishing a strong foundation for audience perception. The average of these rated reviews stands at 8.60 out of 10, indicating a highly positive early response from the press.

Also read Bass X Machina Netflix Series Blends Western Steampunk With Racial Themes

It is important to note that this numerical score is based on a small sample size. The rating may fluctuate as additional critics publish their assessments over the coming days and weeks. Despite this potential for change, the current data points to an exceptionally strong debut performance for the new animated title.

Steampunk Western Worldbuilding

Bass x Machina presents a distinctive fusion of the Western genre with neon steampunk stylings. The narrative backdrop resembles the American frontier of Yellowstone, yet it is heavily modified by futuristic mechanical elements and sci-fi aesthetics. This unique setting is central to the show's identity and visual appeal.

Advertisement

The story unfolds in a steampunk vision of the Old West where traditional law enforcement has collapsed. In this lawless environment, brutality reigns supreme and supernatural terrors run rampant across the landscape. This chaotic setting serves as the primary catalyst for the protagonist's journey.

The plot focuses on the title character, who is depicted as a figure forced to become judge, jury, and executioner. This role carries significant personal risk, as the character is fully aware that his actions could cost him his family and the lives of everyone he is trying to save. This moral dilemma drives the central conflict.

Creative Team and Voice Cast

LeSean Thomas created the series, bringing his extensive experience in adult animation to the project. His previous credits include the Adult Swim series Black Dynamite, the Nickelodeon show The Legend of Korra, and the acclaimed adult-animation satire The Boondocks, which is hailed as a classic of its genre. Thomas provides the creative vision for this unconventional mashup.

Brian Tyree Henry leads the voice cast as Bass Reeves, placing the historical figure in this radically different fictional environment. Henry is well known for his roles in the series Atlanta and the film Eternals. He shares the voice acting duties with a diverse ensemble including Janelle Monáe, Tati Gabrielle, Cree Summer, Chaske Spencer, Currie Graham, and Starletta DuPois.

Chad Handley serves as co-writer on the project, contributing to the script alongside Thomas. Handley brings experience from HBO's The Righteous Gemstones to the writing room. His involvement adds another layer of professional television pedigree to the production team.

Advertisement

Production Quality and Story Structure

Studio Mir is responsible for the animation, delivering visuals that critics have praised for their appeal to viewers. Grant Hermanns of Screen Rant noted that the studio demonstrates how steampunk sci-fi can deftly handle complex themes that might overwhelm lesser productions. The action sequences are staged to find a balance between distinctive anime-inspired scenes and traditional Western tropes.

The series consists of a total of six episodes, all of which are now available to stream on Netflix. Some critics have observed that the narrative feels slightly incomplete due to this short episode count. This concise structure may actually benefit audiences who prefer not to commit to long-form storytelling commitments.

The show arrives during a period where Netflix has faced challenges with original live-action shows. While returning comedies and dramas often lose audience share each season, animation has remained a bright spot for the streamer. Other animated titles like Blue Eye Samurai and Devil May Cry have also been renewed or released recently.

Early reviews frequently praise how Bass x Machina balances its genre elements without straying too far from either Westerns or the realm of steampunk science fiction. The series offers more than just inventive action and striking visuals, presenting a complete package for fans of both anime and Western genres. It shapes up to be a notable entry for the end of 2026.