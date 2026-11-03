Bass x Machina: Netflix's Steampunk Western Anime Earns Critical Acclaim

Bass x Machina debuts on Netflix with a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, blending steampunk sci-fi with Western themes in a unique animated series.

Netflix has released Bass x Machina, a new animated series that merges Western aesthetics with steampunk science fiction, and early critical reception indicates immediate success. The show debuted on the streaming platform on November 3, 2026, and has already secured a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. This exceptional score is currently derived from seven reviews, signaling a strong initial response from critics who have begun evaluating the series. The average of these rated reviews stands at 8.60 out of 10, further underscoring the positive early feedback. This launch comes at a time when Netflix continues to rely on original animated content to maintain audience engagement, following successful runs for series like Blue Eye Samurai and Devil May Cry. While traditional live-action comedies and dramas often see audience numbers decline with subsequent seasons, animation has emerged as a consistent bright spot for the streaming giant. Bass x Machina enters this landscape by offering a genre-mashing experience that appeals to fans of both historical drama and futuristic fantasy.

Bass x Machina Premise and World Building

The series is set in a steampunk vision of the American West where traditional law enforcement has collapsed, leaving the frontier to brutal outlaws. In this lawless environment, machines and supernatural terrors have risen to dominate the landscape. The narrative focuses on the title character, Bass Reeves, who is forced to become judge, jury, and executioner to restore order. This role carries immense risk, as his actions could cost him his family and all the people he is trying to save. The show fuses the rugged backdrop of Yellowstone with the neon steampunk stylings of Cowboy Bebop, creating a distinct visual identity. This unique blend allows the story to explore complex themes of justice and survival in a world where technology and magic intersect. The setting provides a fresh backdrop for the legendary historical figure, placing him in a very different environment than his actual life.

Also read Bass X Machina Netflix Series Blends Western Steampunk With Racial Themes

Bass Reeves and Creative Team Behind Show

Bass Reeves is portrayed by Brian Tyree Henry, an Oscar-nominated actor known for his roles in Atlanta and Eternals. Henry lends his voice to the lead role, joining a diverse cast that includes Janelle Monáe, Tati Gabrielle, Cree Summer, Chaske Spencer, Currie Graham, and Starletta DuPois. The series was created by LeSean Thomas, whose previous credits include Adult Swim's Black Dynamite, Nickelodeon's The Legend of Korra, and The Boondocks. The Boondocks is hailed as a classic of its genre, and Thomas brings that same satirical edge to this new project. The animation is produced by Studio Mir, which is responsible for delivering the show's striking visuals. The studio has been praised for its ability to handle overwhelming themes in a way that appeals to viewers while maintaining narrative integrity. The combination of Henry's voice performance and Thomas's creative direction sets the tone for a series that aims to push the boundaries of animated storytelling.

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Critical Reviews and Early Audience Reception

ScreenRant provided a review of Bass x Machina by Grant Hermanns, who praised the show's seamless blend of anime and Western genres. Hermanns noted that Studio Mir succeeds in delivering visuals that captivate the audience while handling complex themes deftly. The review highlights how the series stages its action scenes by finding the space between distinctive anime-inspired moments and traditional Western tropes. Despite the praise, Hermanns noted that the narrative feels incomplete at just six episodes. However, this short run may appeal to audiences looking for a concise viewing experience without a major time commitment. Similar points of praise have echoed elsewhere, with reviewers commending the show's ability to stay true to both Western and steampunk sci-fi elements. The early appraisals suggest that Bass x Machina is shaping up to be a standout title in Netflix's 2026 lineup.

Production Details and Release Strategy

All episodes of Bass x Machina are now available to stream on Netflix, allowing viewers to binge the entire series at once. The show was co-written by Chad Handley, whose previous work includes HBO's The Righteous Gemstones. Handley's involvement adds to the series' credibility, bringing experience in high-quality scripted television to the animated format. The series is rated TV-MA and falls under the categories of Animation, Western, Action, and Science Fiction. The release on November 3, 2026, positions it as a potential end-of-year hit, closing out the year with a unique offering. With a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes and strong early reviews, Bass x Machina is poised to be a significant addition to Netflix's catalog. The show's ability to mix genres effectively while delivering high-quality animation and voice acting makes it a compelling watch for a wide audience.