Bass X Machina Netflix Release Date and Details

Netflix announces Bass X Machina, a steampunk sci-fi western animated series created by LeSean Thomas. The six-episode show premieres on November 3, 2026, featuring animation by Studio Mir.

Netflix is set to launch a new animated series titled Bass X Machina on November 3, 2026, blending steampunk technology with supernatural horror and Western action. The series is created by LeSean Thomas, known for his work on Yasuke, and features animation produced by Studio Mir. This combination of elements aims to deliver a unique viewing experience that merges the sci-fi wasteland aesthetics of Fallout with the adult animation style of Arcane.

Steampunk Western Series Overview

The series is described as a six-episode run that takes place in a lawless Steampunk West. This setting is overrun by brutal outlaws, advanced machines, and supernatural terrors. The narrative follows a father who is forced to become judge, jury, and executioner to protect his family. His actions to ensure justice may ultimately cost him the very people he is fighting to save.

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Studio Mir Animation Production

Studio Mir, the acclaimed studio behind The Legend of Korra and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, is responsible for the animation. LeSean Thomas created the series with a vision that mixes diverse genre elements. The production aims to bring an unusual blend of steampunk technology and supernatural horror to the streaming service.

LeSean Thomas Creative Direction

LeSean Thomas is the creator behind Bass X Machina, bringing his experience from Yasuke to this new project. The series is designed to appeal to audiences looking for complex storytelling. The creative direction focuses on a gritty world where technology and magic intersect in dangerous ways.

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November 3, 2026 Release Plan

Netflix has officially confirmed the premiere date of November 3, 2026 for Bass X Machina. The series will be available on the streaming platform for global viewing. This release date marks a significant addition to the service's lineup of animated content.

Impact on Animated Genre Landscape

The introduction of Bass X Machina adds to the growing diversity of animated series on Netflix. By combining steampunk, Western, and horror elements, the series targets a broad audience. The collaboration between LeSean Thomas and Studio Mir highlights the continued investment in high-quality original animation.