The holiday shopping rush is in full swing, and for some that means getting out early to score deals and take in the experience.

Victor, N.Y. — The holiday shopping rush is in full swing, and for some that means getting out early to score deals and take in the experience.

"We opened at 5:00 this morning. And when we opened up, we had well over 200 customers waiting to eagerly come in the store and do their holiday shopping," said general manager Carl Larsen.expects about 182.7 million people to shop during the five-day Thanksgiving period, with Black Friday expected to draw the biggest crowd.

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"So I got here, around 7 a.m., I want to say. So it wasn't bad, and then when I went to a few stores and came out, it was poppin, like when I was in Bath and Body Works. It was kind of slow in there at first, and then towards the end of being in there, it was busy," said Tanayzah.