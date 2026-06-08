Bass and Raman Projected to Advance in Los Angeles Mayoral Primary

Karen Bass and Nithya Raman are projected to face off in the November runoff after Spencer Pratt fell to third place in the Los Angeles mayoral primary, with mail-in votes shifting the results.

The Los Angeles mayoral race has reached a critical juncture, with incumbent Karen Bass and city council member Nithya Raman emerging as the projected winners of the primary and setting the stage for a November runoff.

According to Decision Desk HQ's call on Sunday, with approximately 87 percent of votes counted, Raman secured the second spot behind Bass. The current vote totals show Bass leading with 34.68 percent and Raman following closely with 27.12 percent. Reality television personality and Republican candidate Spencer Pratt, who一度 led Raman in the initial counts, dropped to third place with 26.69 percent of the vote.

The shift in positions occurred as mail-in ballots were processed throughout the week, a common pattern in California elections where these votes tend to favor Democratic candidates. Pratt has not conceded the race, stating on Sunday that his campaign may wait until July 6 to count all votes and suggesting that his team is still looking for additional votes.

The non-partisan nature of the mayoral race belies the political affiliations of the candidates: both Bass and Raman are registered Democrats, while Pratt is a registered Republican. This dynamic ensures that the general election will be contested between two Democrats, reflecting the city's heavily liberal electorate.

The extended counting period is typical for California due to its large scale and the allowance for properly postmarked ballots received up to seven days after Election Day to be included in the final tally. As the count continues, all eyes are on the final certification and the ensuing campaign between Bass and Raman, which will determine the leadership of America's second-largest city for the next four years





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Los Angeles Mayoral Race Karen Bass Nithya Raman Spencer Pratt Primary Election Mail-In Ballots Runoff Election Decision Desk HQ California Elections Non-Partisan Race

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