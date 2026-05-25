Basque Police Beat Returning Gaza Flotilla Activists with Batons at Bilbao Airport

The incident occurred as supporters gathered in the arrivals hall to welcome six campaigners as they arrived on a flight from Turkey after having been detained by Israeli forces. When a relative of one of the activists tried to approach them, a police officer forcefully prevented him from doing so, leading to scuffles between both sides.

Basque police in Spain beat returning Gaza flotilla activists with batons at Bilbao Airport days after the Spanish government condemned an Israeli minister for taunting the same group during their captivity.

The incident occurred as supporters gathered in the arrivals hall to welcome six campaigners as they arrived on a flight from Turkey after having been detained by Israeli forces. When a relative of one of the activists tried to approach them, a police officer forcefully prevented him from doing so, leading to scuffles between both sides, public broadcaster TVE reported.

Images broadcast by the station showed police striking people with batons at the airport and pinning others to the ground while being jeered by onlookers. Before this, activists appeared to have blocked the exit for other passengers and police tried to move them. Four people were arrested for serious disobedience, resisting arrest and assaulting law enforcement officers, the Basque regional police force, the Ertzaintza, said in a statement.

'Following what happened at the airport, the Ertzaintza internal affairs division has launched an investigation to determine whether the officers' conduct complied with procedures,' it added. Two of those arrested were activists who had just arrived from Turkey. Activists appeared to have blocked the exit for other passengers and police tried to move them. When a relative of one of the activists tried to approach them, a police officer forcefully prevented him from doing so.

Relatives react to the arrest of several activists by members of the Ertzaintza at Bilbao airport. Amnesty International condemned what it described as the 'excessive use of force' by Basque police officers at the airport and called for 'effective accountability' over the incident.

'The images published show no legitimate cause for the use of force,' it added in a statement. 'It is very serious that batons were repeatedly used against people who had already been knocked down and were on the ground. ' It comes as Spain was among a series of Western governments on Thursday which expressed their anger after Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir posted a video of himself mocking the activists as they were pinned to the ground in a prison.

Ben-Gvir posted the video to his X account on Wednesday with the caption: 'That's how we welcome the terror supporters. Welcome to Israel.

' The footage shows masked officers aggressively subduing Gaza flotilla activists by pushing them down, forcing them onto all fours, and dragging them across the floor. The detainees are then seen zip-tied and lined up inside a warehouse, kneeling with their faces pressed to the ground, as the minister waves an Israeli flag and shouts: 'Welcome to Israel. We're the landlords,' followed by, 'Good job. That's how you do it.

' Hundreds of activists from countries around the world were detained in Israel after they were intercepted at sea last Monday while attempting to break the blockade of the Palestinian territory. The group included 44 Spanish nationals, according to Spain's foreign ministry. Around 20 other activists from the flotilla landed at Barcelona airport on Saturday, where they were welcomed by supporters, including Culture Minister Ernest Urtasun.

After the incident over the weekend, around two thousand protesters took to the streets of Bilbao on Sunday to condemn the Basque police's treatment of the activists. The Basque regional police force said in a statement on Sunday it had launched an investigation to determine if officers complied with procedures. On Sunday's march, pro-Palestinian demonstrators carried banners criticising the Basque police force and accusing the local government of being complicit with Zionism.

Organisers alleged on Friday that the activists were subjected to abuse while in Israeli detention. Amnesty International condemned what it described as the 'excessive use of force' by Basque police officers Francesca Albanese, a UN expert on the Palestinian territories, has called for those responsible for events at Bilbao airport to be held responsible. The Israeli Embassy in Spain meanwhile mockingly demanded an 'explanation' from the Spanish government over the events at Bilbao airport.

After the incident over the weekend, around two thousand protesters took to the streets of Bilbao on Sunday to condemn the Basque police's treatment of the activists. Global Sumud Flotilla said the group had documented at least 15 cases of sexual abuse, with the worst occurring on one Israeli landing craft which had been converted into a makeshift prison with barbed wire and shipping containers.

Detainees were thrown into the containers and beaten over the head and ribs, the group said in a statement





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Basque Police Gaza Flotilla Activists Bilbao Airport Spanish Government Israeli Minister Excessive Use Of Force Effective Accountability Sexual Abuse Mockingly Demanded An 'Explanation' Protesters Took To The Streets Global Sumud Flotilla

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