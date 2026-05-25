Basque police beat Gaza flotilla activists with batons at Bilbao Airport days after Spanish government condemns Israeli minister for taunting group during captivity. Around two thousand protesters took to the streets of Bilbao on Sunday to condemn the Basque police's treatment of the activists. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators carried banners criticising the Basque police force and accusing the local government of being complicit with Zionism. France was joined by other Western European governments in expressing their anger after Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir posted a video mocking the activists as they were pinned to the ground in a prison.

Basque police beat Gaza flotilla activists with batons at Bilbao Airport days after Spanish government condemns Israel i minister for taunting group during captivity. Four people were arrested for serious disobedience, resisting arrest and assaulting law enforcement officers, the Basque regional police force said in a statement.

Two of those arrested were activists who had just arrived from Turkey. Images broadcast by the station showed police striking people with batons at the airport and pinning others to the ground while being jeered by onlookers. Before this, activists appeared to have blocked the exit for other passengers and police tried to move them.

The incident occurred as supporters gathered in the arrivals hall to welcome six campaigners as they arrived on a flight from Turkey after having been detained by Israeli forces. A relative of one of the activists tried to approach them, a police officer forcefully prevented him from doing so, leading to scuffles between both sides. The Israeli Embassy in Spain mockingly demanded an explanation from the Spanish government over the events at Bilbao airport.

Amnesty International condemned what it described as the excessive use of force by Basque police officers at the airport and called for effective accountability over the incident. Around two thousand protesters took to the streets of Bilbao on Sunday to condemn the Basque police's treatment of the activists. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators carried banners criticising the Basque police force and accusing the local government of being complicit with Zionism.

France was joined by other Western European governments in expressing their anger after Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir posted a video mocking the activists as they were pinned to the ground in a prison. Numbered footage from the Israel prison shows masked officers aggressively subduing Gaza flotilla activists and dragging them across the floor.

Hundreds of activists from countries around the world were detained in Israel after they were intercepted at sea last Monday while attempting to break the blockade of the Palestinian territory. Spanish government announced it would boycott an international conference on anti-Semitism due to a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for Israel to ' cease forthwith all hostile measures against the Palestinian people' and approach UN resolutions that recommend boycott, divestment, and sanctions against Israel.

The calls remain unanswered by Palestine suffering under the blockade of the territor





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Basque Police Gaza Flotilla Turkey Israel Spanish Government Human Rights Protest Islamophobia Zionism Palestine Gaza Blockade

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