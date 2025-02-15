Basketball Legends Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Sue Bird and More Named as Naismith Hall of Fame Finalists

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced its finalists for the 2023 class, with Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Sue Bird, Maya Moore, and Sylvia Fowles leading a stellar group.

Tim Bontemps is a senior NBA writer for ESPN.com who covers the league and what's impacting it on and off the court, including trade deadline intel, expansion and his MVP Straw Polls. You can find Tim alongside Brian Windhorst and Tim MacMahon on The Lowe Post podcast.SAN FRANCISCO -- Carmelo Anthony , Dwight Howard and a team they were part of -- the gold medal-winning 2008 U.S.

Olympic men's basketball team -- headline the group of finalists for this year's Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class announced Friday. Among the other nominees are women's basketball legends Sue Bird, Maya Moore and Sylvia Fowles. Coaches Billy Donovan and Mark Few were also nominated.Anthony, a 10-time All-Star, is 10th on the NBA's all-time scoring list with 28,289 points. He also led Syracuse to a national championship in 2003. Howard was the preeminent defensive presence of his era, winning three straight NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards (2009 to 2011). He made eight All-NBA teams, led the Orlando Magic to the 2009 NBA Finals, and was a dominant force on the blocks for the Los Angeles Lakers during their championship runs in 2020. The 2008 Olympic men's team returned Team USA to the top spot internationally after it earned a bronze medal at the 2004 Games and no medals at the 2002 and 2006 world championships. The 2008 team included Anthony, Howard, the late Kobe Bryant, Jason Kidd, Dwyane Wade, and LeBron James.Moore won two national championships at the University of Connecticut and four WNBA titles in her seven-year career with the Minnesota Lynx before she retired in 2018 during her prime to pursue criminal justice reform. Bird also won two titles at UConn and four in the WNBA during her career with the Seattle Storm. Fowles was a dominant interior presence at LSU, which she led to four Final Four appearances. As a professional, she won two titles with Moore as a member of the Lynx. She was the WNBA's MVP in 2017. Donovan led Florida to four Final Four appearances in 19 seasons with the Gators, winning back-to-back national titles (2006-07). Those title-winning teams included longtime NBA stars like Joakim Noah and Al Horford. Few is the winningest active coach by percentage at Gonzaga and has led the Bulldogs to two national championship games (2017, 2021) and 25 consecutive NCAA tournament appearances. Other Hall of Fame finalists include longtime NBA referee Danny Crawford, five-time All-Star forward Marques Johnson, longtime college coach Jerry Welsh, three-time NBA All-Star Buck Williams, former Stanford and WNBA star Jennifer Azzi, women's basketball pioneer Molly Bolin, Serbian basketball coach Dusan Ivkovic, and WNBA star Tina Thompson.The group moves to the final round of the nomination process, when a panel of 24 anonymous voters will consider the candidates. A candidate has to receive votes from at least 18 of those 24 panelists to gain election to the Hall of Fame





espn / 🏆 731. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Basketball Hall Of Fame Naismith Carmelo Anthony Dwight Howard Sue Bird Maya Moore Sylvia Fowles

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard Among Basketball Hall of Fame FinalistsCarmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard, both renowned NBA players, are among the finalists for the 2025 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. They are recognized for their individual achievements and their roles on the 2008 U.S. Olympic team, the “Redeem Team.” Several women's basketball legends, including Sue Bird, Sylvia Fowles, Maya Moore, and Jennifer Azzi, were also named as finalists.

Read more »

Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, ‘Redeem Team’ named Naismith Hall of Fame finalistsCarmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard named Naismith Hall of Fame finalists

Read more »

Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Sue Bird, Micky Arison, ‘Redeem Team’ among Hall of Fame finalistsCarmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard are one step closer to going into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Read more »

Carmelo Anthony named a finalist for Naismith Basketball Hall of FameBennett Durando is the Denver Nuggets beat writer for The Denver Post. Before moving to Colorado, where he started as The Post's Avalanche beat writer, he covered SEC football, basketball and other sports for five years: first reporting on his alma mater, Missouri, for the St.

Read more »

Carmelo Anthony Makes Intriguing Anthony Davis Comment After Lakers-Mavs TradeNBA legend Carmelo Anthony spoke about the blockbuster trade.

Read more »

Carmelo Anthony 'had to clear up' Rihanna meme that had 'internet in a chokehold'Carmelo Anthony explained his viral meme when he was seen giving Rihanna a stoic stare at an after party following the 2014 Met Gala.

Read more »