A trial starting in 2027 will see Indigenous people in the Amazon given no-strings cash payments in the hopes of reducing deforestation

A trial seeking to prove the environmental benefits of giving Indigenous populations living in rainforests unconditional cash payments will launch next year amid growing hopes that basic income payments could offer a fresh approach to rainforest protection.

The trial, which will last at least two years and potentially for four, will see almost 400 people living in the Peruvian Amazon receive cash payments equivalent to around £57 per person, per month. The hope is that by providing Indigenous people with income security, they will be less likely to sell or lease land to loggers, miners or agriculture industries that will deforest.at Cool Earth, a UK-based charity that will run the trial.

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“They can make their own decisions, they can find their own solutions. ”The trial will build on a two-year pilot that Cool Earth launched in 2023 in which 211 people in three communities in Peru’s Junín province received cash transfers equivalent to £2 per day, to spend however they liked. The cash payments were supplied alongside a programme of community-led training, covering financial education, climate change, environmental conservation and Indigenous rights.

, reporting that the cash payments bolstered food security, improved community wellbeing and led to 90 per cent of participants adopting environmentally beneficial activities such as reforestation or reduced forest burning. But the evidence for rainforest protection was limited by a lack of rigorous environmental monitoring or the use of control groups during the trial, making it difficult to draw firm conclusions about how effective the basic income was in preventing tropical forest degradation and deforestation.

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The second trial is due to launch in March next year across three communities in the Huni Kuin territory of the Peruvian Amazon, where tropical land is under pressure from the expansion of ginger plantations and illegal gold mining. Alongside the community that will receive the cash income – 1040 Peruvian soles, or roughly £228 per person, every four months – there will be two control communities that will receive no payments.

“We are trying to gather more evidence about what the results of cash transfer will be like in different communities,” says Cosmopolis. “If we have the same results, we might be able to say this works – that conservation basic income can work. ”The new trial will provide the same additional training on conservation issues, and will more closely monitor the environmental effects of basic income support, says Cosmopolis.

She says the first trial saw a steep reduction in Indigenous communities cutting new areas of forest and renting land to loggers, but admits that “we didn’t see if there was more or less deforestation in the area” over the course of the trial. The next trial will feature “a more rigorous impact evaluation”, she says.at the University of Manchester, UK, says the social results of the first pilot seemed positive, but warns that tying environmental performance to cash payments is a delicate task.

“When you start to ask the trial to prove particular environmental outcomes, if the receipt of the payments becomes conditional on that, then it becomes more like a payment-for-ecosystem-services system, which is a very different conservation model,” she says. , also at the University of Manchester, warns that environmental gains aren’t guaranteed, pointing out that while some rainforest cash payment trials have reduced deforestation rates, results aren’t always wholly positive.

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In Peru, a scheme already provides direct payments to Indigenous communities in the Amazon on the condition that their forest remains standing.indicates that the scheme has had “negligible” environmental benefits on land covered by the conservation scheme, in part because communities often volunteered to protect areas at low risk of deforestation. Oldekop also says that Indigenous rainforest communities are often financially precarious. He warns that short-lived interventions like temporary cash trials can be destabilising unless they are well designed.

“We need really, really strong evidence that you’re not leading to social and environmental harms when you do interventions like this,” he says. Hannah Fry: I lost my dad to Alzheimer’s. New research into its origins is amazing