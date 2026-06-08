Baseus Inspire XH1 Review: Premium Features at a Budget Price

The Baseus Inspire XH1 over-ear headphones offer premium features like Bose-tuned sound, active noise cancellation, and LDAC support at an affordable price point. With a comfortable design, IP66 rating, and a hard carrying case included, they deliver excellent value for budget-conscious listeners, though the companion app and some audio quirks hold them back from perfection.

Baseus Inspire XH1 MSRP $149.99 Score Details “Budget headphones that surpass expectations. ” Pros Cons View at Amazon Quick Review On an average day, when a company makes “best ever” claims for its new product, I usually take it with the proverbial pinch of salt.

Naturally, when Baseus launched the Inspire XH1 and marketed them as the “finest headphones” it has ever made, I was skeptical. I’m glad that I was wrong. These are the best budget headphones in years, and they hit way beyond their weight class on multiple metrics. Recommended Videos These fall in the rare class of audio wearables that make you double-check the price tag.

It takes features that usually live behind a premium paywall and folds them into something almost absurdly affordable. Tuned in collaboration with Bose, these over-ear cans carry a “Sound by Bose” profile that leans into punchy bass and a clarity that outdoes its weight class. The aesthetics borrow plenty from Bose’s premium headphones, serving a comfortable folding frame, plush memory foam earcups, and a proper hard carrying case that you don’t have to fork extra cash for.

The headline numbers are absurd in the best way, especially for the per-charge mileage. They aren’t without their own set of sonic flaws, though. The companion app can be finicky, the Dolby Spatial Audio isn’t a winner, and the active noise cancellation mode takes some toll on the audio quality. But the bigger picture is still bright.

If you want premium comfort, multi-point connectivity, high-resolution LDAC support, and a warm sound without spending flagship money, the Baseus Inspire XH1 is one of the most compelling options you can get. Baseus Inspire XH1 specs: What’s inside these cans? Baseus Inspire XH1 design and build quality: Luxury ride on a bargain ticket Engineering wallet-friendly wireless headphones usually means cutting costs in a few places, and you can normally see them from a mile away.

The Inspire XH1 mostly skips that trend, and to a surprising extent. At a relatively light 275 grams, these closed-back over-ear cans feel a class above what Baseus has offered so far, and you’ll feel it the moment you pick them up. Now, let’s talk about that Bose brand-and-tune job. The design language is unmistakably Bose-inspired, leaning hard on the styling of the flagship QuietComfort Ultra, with a thoughtful mix of metal and high-grade plastic.

Even the colorways, which include Cosmic Black, Starlight Off-White, a muted blue, and a punchy red, echo the grown-up elegance of pricier gear you will come across in the Bose portfolio. Baseus has wrapped the sturdy aluminum headband and roomy ear cups in a soft, velvet-like leather. Beneath it sits memory foam that settles comfortably onto your skull, while the clamping force is just about right.

It’s gentle enough for the long haul, but I often found the slipping from my sweaty head in the charring Summer of New Delhi. Thankfully, even after hours of sustained usage, I didn’t feel any fatigue, save for a bit of warmth around the ears that comes with the closed-back territory. The cups run deep and generous, easily cradling larger ears without complaint.

That said, certain ear shapes may find the big internal microphones tucked in the driver cavity brushing against the ear, which takes a small nudge of the cup to get in a comfortable position. Another aspect of the Baseus Inspire XH1 that I love is portability, thanks to the versatile dual-hinge design.

The cups swivel 90 degrees to lie flat across your collarbones when slung around the neck, and the metal hinges let the arms fold up into a tidy package. The hinges feel a touch loose, though, and they’ll spin with barely any resistance. But at the end of the day, these headphones are built to last. To further sweeten the deal, Baseus throws in a color-matched hard travel case, something you’ll hardly find on a product in this price bracket.

Coming to the controls, they are entirely physical, skipping fiddly touch panels for buttons you can actually find by feel. The left cup holds the power button and the ANC toggle, while the right side handles playback and volume. The track-skipping logic is a little awkward. Holding the volume-up button jumps back on the queue, while volume-down moves the dial forward.

Thankfully, you can customize the behavior of these buttons in the companion Baseus app. The quiet showpiece, though, is the official IP66 rating, meaning serious protection against dust and strong jets of water. Most over-ear wireless headphones ship with no ingress protection at all, which leaves the XH1 oddly well-suited to sweaty gym sessions, light rain, or a dusty walk home.

Score: 9/10 Baseus Inspire XH1 audio quality: Pleasing, if you stick to the basics The real winner of the Basesus Inspire XH1 headphones is the audio driver architecture. They come equipped with 35mm dynamic drivers, but it’s not just the hardware that must make it to the headlines. It’s the tuning.

Basesus knocked at Bose’s doorsteps to build the “Sound by Bose” default EQ, and in doing so, the brand has nudged the Inspire XH1 out of the budget hearable conversation. Straight out of the box, the Inspire XH1 leans towards a warm and lightly V-shaped frequency curve. In simpler terms, it’s engaging but doesn’t get in your face with exaggerated frequencies. There’s real energy injected into the upper-mids and lows, and the music feels alive because of it.

The bass is the standout aspect. It’s deep, rich, and full-bodied, dropping low without too much effort or distortion. Budget-focused headphones tend to smear the low-end into the vocals, but the Inspire XH1 keeps things controlled. The bass is thumping, but never overpowering.

Listening to Hatikoli’s Go was a pleasing experience. Likewise, with Bass Boost enabled, Twin’s Uzi got a discernible lift, producing deeper bass without meddling with the synths or the electronic vocals. One of my friends, after trying Gucci Mane’s I Get The Bag, remarked that the bass is literally vibrating their ears without any jarring effect. The mid-range comes through smooth and textured.

Voices sit clearly in the mix, especially with the “Sound by Bose” EQ profile enabled. If there’s a soft spot, it’s right at the top. The treble misses a little sparkle, so the finest details in cymbals or upper strings can read slightly muted. The upside is that there’s no noticeable sibilance or harshness, even when you crank up the volumes.

For fans of classical music, the XH1 offers a surprisingly wide soundstage, making it easy to map instruments across an orchestra. The breath behind a woodwind or the low hum of a cello lands with startling clarity. If you’re a fan of Hans Zimmer or artists like Olafur Arnalds, these headphones won’t disappoint.

Rock and progressive metal tracks run into a bit of trouble as the highs tend to sound a bit muddy, but you can still salvage them with a bit of EQ tuning. The biggest hiccup is the Dolby Audio. The two built-in presets that ship with it just suck the life out of songs, especially those where you want to enjoy the lively vocals.

Listening to Moein and Sivash Ghomayshi’s Parandeh was a test of patience, as the Dolby Audio mode flattened the highs and mids, making the track feel bland. In general, the Sound by Bose is the one you should stick with for nearly all genres of songs. For Android users chasing the hi-res dream, the XH1 supports the LDAC codec. There’s also a 3.5mm input for passive, wired listening when the battery finally taps out.

Without the internal DSP and amplification doing their thing, though, the sound feels thin and tinny. Score: 8/10 Baseus Inspire XH1 noise cancellation and transparency: A bright picture Noise cancellation is a well-known litmus test, and it’s usually where budget headphones fall apart. Thankfully, the Inspire XH1 headphones pull off a competent performance and make the daily sonic grind a tad easier to handle.

As far as numbers go, Baseus touts up to -48 dB of reduction, which is fairly standard for the price bracket. Qualitatively, the Inspire XH1 headphones can handle low, sustained drones with ease. Airplane engines, office HVAC units, and the constant roar of a subway car are easily shoved into the background. All you hear is a faint remnant of the external noise.

It’s excellent for the money, but it isn’t the vacuum-sealed silence you get from the likes of Bose QuietComfort Ultra or the Sony WH-1000XM6. High-pitched or sudden sounds, such as a siren, a barking dog, or sharp chatter nearby, still pierce through. It can completely silence a room fan, but not the Reels playing on a phone being used on the next table.

Oddly, with the noise cancellation enabled, I could still feel the rumble of your footsteps, irrespective of whether I was wearing rubberized slippers or heavy boots. The ANC also affects the audio output. Once enabled, it discernibly shifts the sound profile, giving it a slightly thicker flavor for the low frequencies, while the mids also get a bit suppressed. If you’re chasing the pristine audio output, disable ANC and crank up the volume to drown out the external noise.

Moving to transparency mode, it pipes the humdrum of the outside world into your ear canals to keep you aware of your surroundings. It’s pretty good on the Inspire XH1 headphones. Low-cost headphones usually produce a loud hiss with a synthetic reproduction of the external noise. On the Baseus headphones, the sounds are natural, but the hissing is still there.

What baffles me is Baseus’s decision to switch transparency off the moment you take a call. Moving to the microphone and call quality, things are fairly smooth here. There are five microphones here, and they get a lift from AI-powered noise reduction. On calls, the voice comes through clean and stable.

In the noisy landscape of a city street, the AI algorithms kick into action and scrub the background noise. In my time testing these headphones, callers never complained about any jarring background interference.

However, a few of my friends pointed out that the voice sounds a tad different and subdued. But overall, the Inspire XH1 can handle calls fairly well, if that’s a key concern for you. Score: 7/10 Baseus Inspire XH1 software: Clean and straightforward In order to get the best out of this package, you must head over to the Baseus companion app. The interface is clean, intuitive, and all the features are conveniently laid out.

There’s barely any bloat, and all the core controls are easily accessible. All the core controls, including ANC and transparency, can be handled through the app. There’s also a “Sound Fit” personalization test that plays a run of tones to gauge your hearing and accordingly creates a customized EQ to compensate for any hearing discrepancies. It works surprisingly well.

If you’re an audio purist, there are seven EQ presets, including a “Powerful Bass” mode for bassheads and a “Clear Treble” mode to lift those recessed highs. For maximum flexibility, there’s a custom 8-band equalizer, as well. As far as wireless connectivity goes, it’s rock solid. Multipoint support ensures that you can simultaneously pair these Baseus headphones with two devices at once.

There’s also a Low Latency mode that is tailor-made for gaming. What’s missing is the quality-of-life stuff. There are no wear sensors, so the music won’t pause when you pull the headphones off, and it won’t pick back up when you put them on. Thankfully, they can automatically power off after a brief spell of inactivity and save on the battery juice.

Score: 8/10 Baseus Inspire XH1 battery life: An absolute warhorse If there’s one aspect where the Inspire XH1 headphones demolish the budget perception , it’s the battery life. The stamina here borders on the ridiculous, and is well past what you would reasonably expect from a wireless pair. Baseus claims a colossal 100 hours of continuous playback with ANC off, clocking down to roughly 50% volume on the standard AAC codec.

Even with ANC enabled, you’re still looking at 65 hours of per-charge mileage. For comparison, flagships from Apple, Bose, and Sony tend to land somewhere in the 30 to 40-hour range, and that’s mostly restricted to the latest and greatest models. The Baseus Inspire XH1 stands out, and I can vouch for its frugal power uptake. On average, you can go at least two to three weeks of heavy listening without even worrying about low power warning messages.

You can comfortably carry them on a multi-stop international flight, run them through a full office week, and survive weeks of gym duties without plugging in a cable. The idle power draw is absurdly low and almost negligible. As far as charging goes, the Inspire supports fast charging over USB-C, with a 10-minute plugged-in time delivering enough juice to last 12 hours of music playback. In a nutshell, the proverbial battery anxiety is effectively gone.

Score: 9/10 Should you buy? The Baseus Inspire XH1 is nothing short of a masterclass in milking the most value out of your spending, discounted or otherwise. What you get is class-leading comfort, an enormous battery, and capable drivers that will please your ears. In doing so, Baseus offers something that trades blows with the heavyweights of the mid-tier.

If you love that warm, dynamic Bose signature but won’t drop a minimum of $350 to enjoy it, the Inspire XH1 offers a strikingly close acoustic experience for a fraction of the cost. In case you spend an hour commuting each day and absolutely need music to focus on work, you have a solid pick here.

Thanks to a combination of solid battery life, a protective hard case, and effective noise isolation, these headphones are hard to beat for the 9-to-5 lifestyle. The cherry on top is the IP66 rating, which means you can comfortably take them for a sweaty gym session. But it’s not a flowery picture everywhere. If a flawless ANC experience is what you can’t live without, you must pay the flagship fee at Bose or Sony’s counter.

The Inspire XH1’s ANC is good, but not perfect. Plus, if you lean too much on transparency for long calls, you’re out of luck.

Finally, if you’re chasing those pristine treble lines, you may not like the bass-forward Bose tuning on these headphones. At the end of the day, wireless over-ear cans tag along with compromises. The Baseus Inspire XH1 serves fewer of them than, and effortlessly proves that you don’t need to spend a fortune to enjoy good audio. View at Amazon Why not try?

Sennheiser Accentum Plus — If pristine, audiophile-grade sound sits above everything else for you, the Sennheiser Accentum Plus is a solid pick. They skip the big, punchy bass of the Baseus XH1 in favor of a detailed soundstage. The treble clarity is better, which makes them a natural fit for critical listening, jazz, and acoustic material. You get aptX Adaptive support, a finer ANC system, and touch controls on the cups.

Battery life lands at a respectable 50 hours, though there’s no ingress protection available. Sony ULT Wear — If the bass-forward tuning on the Baseus headphones is not enough, the Sony ULT Wear will satisfy your basshead cravings. A dedicated button slams on huge sub-bass boosts on demand, and these are tuned to rattle your skull. Past the low-end theatrics, you get Sony’s noise-cancelling pedigree, which edges slightly ahead of the Baseus offering.

Additionally, wear sensing for auto-pause and resume is seriously convenient. Beats Studio Pro — In case you’re swimming deep in the Apple ecosystem, the Beats Studio Pro is a smart choice. The sound is far more balanced and refined, but the real standout on these cans is the fully supported Dynamic Head Tracking and Spatial Audio, which is leagues beyond the lackluster Dolby Audio experience on the Baseus. You also get lossless USB-C output.

On the flip side, the fit is uncomfortably tight, and you will feel the pain after long listening sessions. How we tested For a spell of two months, I used the Baseus Inspire XH1 headphones as my primary noise-cancelling over-the-ear audio gear. I kept them paired with my Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, iPhone 17 Pro, and MacBook Pro, while using the official Baseus mobile app.

To test the audio quality, I played music across different genres and compared the audio quality while using Sony’s WH-1000XM6 as a reference device. To test the noise cancellation and transparency modes, I wore the headphones in buzzing cafes with music playing in the background, on metro rails, in auto rickshaws on busy roads, and in my own room to gauge noise isolation across different frequencies.

Battery life was tested across three full charging cycles, spanning hours of music playback every day with volume levels usually hovering between the 50% and 60% mark. I used Apple Music and Amazon Music to stream audio in wired and wireless modes.





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Baseus Inspire XH1 Budget Headphones Bose-Tuned Audio Active Noise Cancellation LDAC Support

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