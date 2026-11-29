Bartosz Poklek receives jail term for running international monkey torture network from London. Details on his sentencing, co-conspirators, and early release scheme impact.

Bartosz Poklek, a 30-year-old Polish national, orchestrated an international network for animal cruelty from a rented bedsit in Thamesmead, south-east London. On October 9, Woolwich Crown Court sentenced him to three years and three months in prison for running a global monkey torture empire that generated hundreds of pounds from subscribers worldwide.

The Mechanism Of The Crime

Police raided Poklek's property and discovered a sophisticated computer bank containing approximately 10,500 files. Investigators identified around 3,000 videos depicting macaque monkeys in Indonesia being dismembered, skewered, and boiled alive. Prosecutors described the operation as resembling a Fortune 500 company, with members paying significant sums to access livestreams of the abuse.

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Legal Actions Against Accomplices

Holly Le Gresley from Kidderminster received a two-year jail term for her leading role in the network. Adriana Orme from Upton-upon-Severn was sentenced to 15 months for uploading 26 videos and making payments to encourage cruelty. Peter Stanley from Liverpool was jailed for 20 months for distributing abuse material within a private Facebook group.

Residence And Community Impact

The three-storey building where Poklek operated sold for 151,000 pounds in 2021 and features a small garden concealed by a brick wall. Neighbors described the area as containing several Polish residents living in split bedsits. One local resident stated they have hidden the nature of the crimes from their children due to the sickening nature of the events that occurred behind the walls.

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Current Status And Safety Concerns

Poklek was arrested in September 2025, meaning he served time in custody before his sentencing. He has now been released under the Labour government's early release scheme and is awaiting deportation to Poland. Critics fear he may resume his online animal torture operations from abroad despite a five-year Serious Crime Prevention Order restricting his internet use.

Future Legal Implications

Sentencing judge Christopher Grout described the case as the most horrific animal abuse example in his career. He called on Parliament to increase the maximum punishment for such offenses. Police investigations were curtailed before examining all files, and links between the monkey torture community and child sexual abuse remain a significant concern for authorities.