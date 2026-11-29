Bartosz Poklek ran a global monkey torture network from a Thamesmead property. Police found extreme abuse content. He was sentenced to prison and now faces deportation to Poland.

Bartosz Poklek orchestrated a global network of animal cruelty from a modest three-storey building in Thamesmead, south-east London. The 30-year-old Polish warehouse worker operated this 'zoo sadism' enterprise from a rented bedsit within the property, which last sold for £151,000 in 2021. Police raided the location and uncovered a sophisticated computer setup that facilitated the torture and killing of macaque monkeys in Indonesia for paying subscribers.

Discovery of Hi-Tech Abuse Operation

Officers investigating the premises discovered approximately 10,500 computer files on Poklek's devices. This collection included around 3,000 videos depicting extreme animal cruelty, alongside child abuse images and class B amphetamines. The computer bank was described by investigators as 'James Bond-esque' due to its advanced technical capabilities, which allowed for livestreams of macaque monkeys being dismembered, skewered, and boiled alive.

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The investigation had to be curtailed at some point, meaning not every file was examined by authorities. A detective assigned to view the footage described the content as the worst thing he had witnessed in his career. Fellow members of the network compared Poklek's operation to a 'Fortune 500 company', highlighting the professional nature of the illegal enterprise. Prosecutors noted that the group promoted videos of monkeys tortured to death in the most heinous ways.

Network Members and Legal Consequences

Bartosz Poklek was sentenced to three years and three months in jail at Woolwich Crown Court on October 9. During the sentencing, the judge, Christopher Grout, called the case the most horrific example of animal abuse he had encountered in his legal career. He also highlighted disturbing links between the monkey torture community and child sexual abuse, noting that baby monkeys were dressed in nappies and fed from milk bottles.

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Three other individuals were prosecuted in Britain for their roles in the same global network. Holly Le Gresley, 37, from Kidderminster, played a leading role and was jailed for two years. Adriana Orme, 56, from Upton-upon-Severn, received a 15-month term. Peter Stanley, 42, from Liverpool, was sentenced to 20 months for distributing videos within a private Facebook group. Le Gresley managed a Telegram group and uploaded over 130 videos, while Orme uploaded 26 videos and made a £10 PayPal payment.

Post-Sentencing Status and Deportation Plans

Bartosz Poklek has already been released from prison under the Labour government's early release scheme. This release occurred just weeks after his October sentencing, raising concerns among authorities and the public. He is currently awaiting deportation to his native Poland. There are fears that he could resume his online animal torture operations from abroad, despite the restrictions placed on him during his time in the UK.

Poklek was originally arrested in September 2025, meaning he had already spent significant time in custody before his final sentencing. The court imposed a five-year Serious Crime Prevention Order, restricting his internet use and financial transactions. However, questions remain about how effectively these restrictions can be enforced once he leaves Britain. A neighbour described the property as being split into bedsits rented to Polish nationals, expressing shock at the hidden horrors occurring within the post-war housing development.