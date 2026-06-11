Bartlett and DeBrino's Intimate Wedding Celebration

The CEO of The Verge Agency and her partner, DeBrino, shared a wedding video on Bachelor Nation's YouTube page, revealing that they secretly tied the knot on December 12, 2024. The ceremony was held in Sunstone, California, and featured exquisite floral installations, dry ice, aerialist performances, a strong quarter, electric viola, and a rave cave afterparty with a Miami DJ.

Bartlett gushed in an exclusive statement to The Verge Agency, revealing that getting to marry her best friend was the best part of her wedding day.

She mentioned seeing every chapter of her life come together in one place, including childhood friends, extended family, college best friends, cheer best friends, social media friends, work family, and clients who have become a meaningful part of her story. The CEO of The Verge Agency tied the knot with DeBrino in April, surrounded by several of their famous pals, including influencer Brayden Bowers and Christina Mandrell.

They secretly tied the knot on December 12, 2024, and shared a wedding video on Bachelor Nation's YouTube page. The ceremony was held in Sunstone, California, and featured exquisite floral installations, dry ice, aerialist performances, a strong quarter, electric viola, and a rave cave afterparty with a Miami DJ. For a second look, Bartlett opted for a skin-tight shimmering gown with beige armed sleeves complete with fur





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Bartlett Debrino Wedding Celebration Sunstone California Exquisite Floral Installations Dry Ice Aerialist Performances Strong Quarter Electric Viola Rave Cave Afterparty With A Miami DJ

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