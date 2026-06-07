BART Prom: First-Ever Event Sold Out, Featuring 1980s and Under-the-Sea Theme

The BART Prom, BART’s first-ever prom, was a sold-out event on June 6, 2026, at the Rockridge BART station in Oakland, California. The theme was a combination of the 1980s and under-the-sea, leading to a variety of colorful outfits. The event featured food trucks, a lighted dance floor, and music by D.J. Billy Vidal and the 1980s cover band ‘Sixteen Scandals’.

Frank Hansen and his partner Vivian Wong, of Benicia, share a moment during the BART Prom at the Rockridge BART station Oakland , Calif. , on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

The first-ever event had an 1980’s and under-the-sea theme and sold out. They went to Benicia High School together, but didn’t go to the prom until now. BART’s first-ever prom, which sold out nearly 1,200 tickets in advance, featured food trucks, a lighted dance floor reminiscent of ‘Saturday Night Fever’, and music by D.J. Billy Vidal and the 1980s cover band ‘Sixteen Scandals’





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BART Prom Oakland California Rockridge BART Station 1980S And Under-The-Sea Theme Food Trucks Lighted Dance Floor Music By D.J. Billy Vidal And The 1980S Cover

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