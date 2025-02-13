BART Installs New Fare Gates, Aiding in Safety and Ridership Improvement

BART officials celebrated the completion of installing new faregates at every station in downtown San Francisco, a key initiative aimed at bolstering safety and attracting riders back to the system. While acknowledging the system isn't fully impenetrable, BART officials assert the new gates have made a positive difference in reducing crime and improving the overall rider experience.

BART officials celebrated a significant milestone on Wednesday with the installation of new faregates at every station in downtown San Francisco. This project is the cornerstone of the agency's strategy to entice riders back who have been hesitant due to concerns about crime and general disorder within the system. Early indications suggest these new faregates may be making a difference. For anyone hoping to sneak a free ride, those days are becoming increasingly difficult.

While the new gates don't render the system impenetrable, BART officials assert they are contributing to a noticeable improvement. 'I just kind of started taking BART more often several months ago,' said rider Christina Allen. 'And I haven't had a problem with crime or with problems.' After some time away, Allen has rekindled her relationship with Bay Area Rapid Transit. She has few complaints so far. 'You know, if you have not ridden BART as much as you used to, I get it. The last couple years have been challenging,' said San Francisco Supervisor Danny Sauter. 'But come back and I think, quickly, you will see the difference.' BART and its supporters maintain that the agency is experiencing a positive shift in momentum. A year and a half after rider surveys revealed widespread dissatisfaction regarding the system's conditions, BART reports that feedback is improving, and so are the tangible numbers. 'The crime rate for 2024 was down 17% compared with the previous year,' said Chief Kevin Franklin. 'Violent crime dropped 11% and the total number of property crimes declined by more than 500 events.''You know there's two pieces in my mind on BART's fiscal cliff,' explained BART General Manager Bob Powers. 'One is the discussions with Sacramento and a regional measure. But the other one is these new faregates, and lighting, and presence in the system to drive our ridership up.' Powers emphasizes that changing public perception is crucial for BART's survival, and it's a multifaceted approach that is driving the increase in ridership. Regarding the new faregates, the agency acknowledges one vulnerability. 'You know, they work pretty well,' Allen said of the new gates. 'But I have had people try to kind of slip in behind me, and definitely sneak out behind me. People who haven't paid.' 'So I know exactly what you're talking about,' Powers responded. 'The piggybacking. I go through the gate right now and It's one, one-thousand two, and you can slide in behind me. We're going to tune that down, right? We know that. What you don't want to do when you do something is get one or two gates in and start messing with them, and taking your mind off the other installations. So now that we have a critical mass, we're going to fine-tune them, so when I go through, it's one one-thousand, bam! That gate is closing.' The next phase of the gate installation will target Berkeley and Orinda, with the aim of having them in place across the entire system by the end of the year





KPIXtv / 🏆 443. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

BART Faregates Crime Reduction Ridership Safety Improvements

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pasadena installs 30 new sirens for weather, chemical emergencies, after EF-3 tornado in 2023Two years after a powerful EF-3 tornado ripped through Pasadena, city leaders are sharing a new piece of technology that will alert their communities to severe weather.

Read more »

Pasadena Installs New, Multi-Purpose Weather Warning SirensPasadena, Texas, has installed 30 new, state-of-the-art weather warning sirens following an EF-3 tornado in 2023. The $1.3 million investment brings modern sirens with sound, rotation, and flashing lights to enhance accessibility. Powered by battery and solar energy, these sirens will function even during power outages. Pasadena's Emergency Management Coordinator highlights the community's push for multiple warning methods, emphasizing the sirens' ability to alert residents during severe weather and industrial emergencies.

Read more »

Belgium Swears in New Prime Minister Bart De WeverBart De Wever, a Flemish nationalist, takes the oath as Belgium's new prime minister, marking a shift from calls for Flemish independence towards a more nuanced approach to regional balance.

Read more »

Belgium Swears in New Prime Minister Bart De WeverBelgium has a new prime minister. Bart De Wever, leader of the Flemish nationalist N-VA party, was sworn in on Monday, February 3rd, 2025, leading a coalition of diverse parties. De Wever succeeds Alexander De Croo, who served as caretaker prime minister since the elections.

Read more »

MTA installs turnstile 'spikes' at NYC subway stationThe MTA is trying to crack down on fare evasion in the NYC subway system by using 'spikes' on the turnstile handrails.

Read more »

Nassau County Installs License Plate-Reading Cameras in Jericho to Combat CrimeNassau County lawmakers have approved the installation of 20 new license plate-reading cameras in the town of Jericho, aiming to enhance crime prevention and apprehension efforts. The cameras will be strategically positioned at 10 intersections and will provide law enforcement with the ability to search for car registrations and criminal records.

Read more »