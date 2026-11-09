Barstool Founder Dave Portnoy Reveals Inside Details of Alex Cooper and Sofia Franklyn Feud

Dave Portnoy's 2026 memoir Cancel Me If You Can exposes the toxic end of the Call Her Daddy partnership. Alex Cooper secured a $125 million SiriusXM deal after leaving Barstool Sports.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has provided a definitive account of the collapse of the relationship between Alex Cooper and Sofia Franklyn in his memoir, Cancel Me If You Can. Portnoy, who is forty-nine years old, details how the professional partnership between Cooper, thirty-two, and Franklyn deteriorated during contract negotiations in the years following the podcast launch.

Origin of The Call Her Daddy Partnership

Cooper and Franklyn created and co-hosted the Call Her Daddy podcast, which launched at Barstool Sports in 2018. The show quickly became a cultural phenomenon, drawing millions of listeners and establishing both women as major figures in the digital media landscape. However, the bond between the two co-hosts began to fracture after only two years, coinciding with complex discussions regarding their employment contracts.

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The underlying tension was exacerbated by external pressures and competing interests from male figures in their lives. Cooper accused various men of attempting to control her career trajectory, specifically naming her agent and Scooter Braun. She alleged that these individuals were trying to run her show and that she was being manipulated by those around her during a critical period of her professional growth.

Portnoy's Memoir Reveals The Breakup

Portnoy wrote in his June 2026 memoir that the revelation of the torpedoed friendship was almost more than the public could handle. He noted that Alex and Sofia completely severed all communication, with each woman believing the other had leaked damaging stories to the press. The hostility between the two became so pronounced that the podcast as it was originally known ceased to exist.

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Portnoy claimed he heard rumors that the show was being shopped around by Franklyn's then-boyfriend at the time. The founder of Barstool Sports stated that the relationship had become genuinely awful, contradicting the sisterly image presented to the public. He observed that while the internet saw them as close friends, their private interactions were fraught with conflict and mistrust.

Cooper's Strategic Career Pivot

Alex Cooper eventually agreed to the terms that allowed her to retain full ownership of Call Her Daddy, although the show remained with Barstool Sports until 2021. The podcast subsequently moved exclusively to Spotify before Cooper made a significant strategic shift in her career. She later signed a lucrative deal worth $125 million with SiriusXM to launch her own independent ventures.

This financial and professional independence led to the creation of the Unwell Network, a platform dedicated to her own content and brand. Cooper's move marked a clear departure from the Barstool ecosystem and solidified her status as an independent media mogul. The decision to leave Barstool Sports was a pivotal moment that redefined her career trajectory and separated her from her former co-host.

Franklyn's Public Reckoning With The Past

Sofia Franklyn has also addressed the fallout from the split during her podcast, Sofia With an F. In a June 2025 episode, she described developing a hard exterior due to fear and the intense scrutiny that followed the drama. She acknowledged her public persona as sexual and ditzy but emphasized her intelligence and complexity beyond those labels.

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Franklyn admitted to being scared after the public breakup and stated she is still trying to recover from that period. She expressed a desire to be more open about her experiences and to move forward without the weight of the previous conflict. Her approach contrasts with Cooper's more direct and aggressive stance on their past disputes.

Portnoy's Advice and Final Reflections

Before the exposé about Cooper's Unwell Network went live, Portnoy shared advice with his former employee. He told her that she knew the article was coming and that there was nothing she could say to Vanity Fair to change the narrative. He believed the situation was beyond repair and that the damage to their relationship was permanent.

The memoir captures the essence of a business partnership that turned personal and bitter. Portnoy's account provides a rare behind-the-scenes look at how the entertainment industry operates when loyalties are tested. The story of Cooper, Franklyn, and Portnoy serves as a case study in the complexities of modern digital media empires.

Legal experts and industry analysts note that such disputes often highlight the fragility of partnerships built on friendship rather than formal business structures. The $125 million deal signed by Cooper underscores the immense value placed on personal brands in the current media environment. The rivalry between these two women continues to captivate audiences and shape the conversation around podcasting.