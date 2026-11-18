Barry Williams discusses the physical toll and emotional rewards of Dancing with the Stars, reflecting on his journey and enduring connection to the Brady Bunch cast.

Barry Williams opened up about the intense physical and emotional demands of competing on Dancing with the Stars, describing the experience as one of the most challenging periods of his life. The actor, who is sixty-nine years old, revealed that he brought one hundred percent of his energy to the competition, admitting that he has never been so thoroughly tested in his career. Despite the exhaustion, he emphasized that he loved the journey and found the entire process to be incredibly fun and rewarding.

Physical Toll and Ballroom Challenges

Williams, who is also seventy-two years old in some contexts, noted that the dance routines placed significant strain on his body, particularly his knees. He acknowledged that his background in professional musical theater did not translate directly to ballroom or Latin styles. He explained that mastering ballroom dancing required a completely different skill set, comparing the disconnect to the difference between pop music dancing and ballet. This realization meant that he had to adapt his entire approach to movement and rhythm for the show.

Also read Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special Stars Angela Rippon and Ashley Roberts Confirmed

The actor credited his success largely to his partner, Derek Hough, whose expertise helped carry them through the difficult routines. Williams mentioned that Hough had specific preferences for their performances, requesting slightly different interpretations of the songs to better suit the ballroom style. Williams respected these professional preferences and worked hard to meet Hough's standards, even when the material felt unfamiliar and challenging to his established training.

Weekly Adaptation and Fan Engagement

Each week on the show presented a fresh start, as Williams had to learn entirely new dance steps and routines. He described this constant need for re-adaptation as the most difficult part of the competition, since every new dance brought a new impulse and challenge. Despite the physical fatigue, Williams stated that he felt great as he improved his stamina and nailized the complex choreography. He viewed each episode as a new beginning rather than a continuation of previous struggles.

Advertisement

Beyond the physical demands, Williams highlighted the massive support system provided by fans and friends. He noted that the show allows fans to actively participate in the journey by voting for their favorite couples. This interactive element creates a shared experience where the audience shares in the joy of moving forward to the next week. Williams expressed gratitude for this involvement, noting that it helps him manage the time he spends on the show on Tuesday nights.

Brady Bunch Legacy and Recent Legal Matters

More than five decades after the premiere of The Brady Bunch, Williams and other cast members continue to feel like a family. He reflected on how impactful it was to be part of a popular television series in the early nineteen seventies that entered the TV pantheon forever. This enduring legacy provides a unique backdrop to his current entertainment work, connecting his past fame with his present challenges on the dance floor.

In unrelated news, legal developments have emerged regarding the late actor KJ Biermann, who was also part of the Brady Bunch legacy. The court has granted a request by KJ Biermann's younger siblings to challenge a previous ruling. This legal move highlights the ongoing complexities surrounding the estate and legacy of the former child star, adding a somber note to the celebratory atmosphere surrounding the Brady Bunch reunion and Williams' dance performance.