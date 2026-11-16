Barry Morphew Sentenced to Jail for Hit-and-Run on Bail

Barry Morphew receives 60-day jail sentence for a Denver hit-and-run while awaiting murder trial for wife Suzanne. New bond restrictions apply.

Barry Morphew has been sentenced to 60 days in jail for a hit-and-run incident that occurred while the 58-year-old landscaper was released on bail ahead of his upcoming murder trial. The Colorado resident pleaded guilty to careless driving charges on August 28, following an incident outside a CVS in Denver where prosecutors stated he struck two vehicles and then fled the scene.

Morphew Pleads Guilty to Careless Driving

Barry Morphew accepted a plea deal in the separate traffic case, which resulted in the dismissal of four other serious charges related to the collision. The dropped charges included leaving the scene of an accident, failing to report the accident, driving without a valid license, and failing to display proof of insurance. This legal resolution allows the court to process the case without a full trial for this specific offense.

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Prosecutors Detail Collision at Denver CVS

Prosecutors described the sequence of events leading to the crash as Morphew traveled from his home toward Denver International Airport around 10am, aiming to potentially pick up one of his daughters. He arrived at the airport at 11.45am but immediately turned around and drove through an area with hotels and a mall before parking outside the CVS store. This movement occurred while he was still subject to strict bail conditions designed to monitor his whereabouts.

Alleged Victim Recalls Cash Offer and Flight

One of the victims involved in the collision shared footage of the incident with KUSA and CBS News, alleging that Morphew backed his pickup truck into her vehicle. She claimed that after the impact, Morphew refused to provide his identification or insurance information. Instead, the alleged driver offered her $300 in cash and attempted to buff scratches from her car. The victim stated that Morphew fled immediately after she informed him she was calling the police.

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Bond Conditions Tightened Following Arrest

Barry Morphew was initially released on bail with conditions prohibiting travel away from home except for specific emergencies, requiring GPS monitoring, and surrendering his passport. Judge Hopkins raised the bond to $10 million cash after prosecutor Fred Johnson argued that the alleged killer could easily have boarded a plane to flee the United States. Johnson expressed deep concern during the September 8 hearing that Morphew had demonstrated a willingness to break rules when under pressure.

New Restrictions Bar Travel from San Luis Valley

The court issued a modified bond order that now bars Barry Morphew from leaving the San Luis Valley without explicit permission from the court. He is prohibited from leaving his home for any reason without permission, except to attend court proceedings or in the event of a medical emergency requiring ambulance transport. Attorney Jane Fisher-Byrialsen had argued that her client had not fled during six years of prosecution, but the judge cited a lack of legitimate reason for the airport trip.

Suzanne Morphew Case Moves Toward 2027 Trial

The sentencing comes as Barry Morphew awaits trial on first-degree murder charges for the death of his wife, Suzanne, a former middle school teacher who vanished in May 2020. Suzanne's remains were discovered in September 2023 in an area known as 'The Boneyard' in southern Colorado, with investigators finding traces of a wildlife tranquilizer drug in her bone marrow. The murder trial is scheduled to begin on July 19, 2027, with Morphew maintaining a plea of not guilty to the charges.