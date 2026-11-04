Barry Moore Wins Alabama Senate Seat Replacing Tommy Tuberville

Alabama voters elect Barry Moore to the U.S. Senate, replacing outgoing Senator Tommy Tuberville who ran for governor in the recent election cycle.

Alabama residents have selected Barry Moore to fill the vacant seat in the United States Senate. This victory marks a significant transition for the state as it replaces outgoing Senator Tommy Tuberville. The change follows Tuberville's decision to pursue the governorship rather than seek re-election to his current legislative position.

Moore Advances from Congressional District

Barry Moore currently serves as the representative for Alabama's first congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives. His path to the Senate involved defeating several primary opponents to secure the Republican nomination. He successfully beat candidates Seth Burton, Dale Shelton Deas Jr., Jared Hudson, Steve Marshall, and Rodney Walker during the preliminary voting stages.

Also read Alabama 2026 Midterm Election Guide Poll Dates and Voter Resources

Democratic Nominee Faces General Election

On the opposing side, Wess secured the Democratic nomination after winning against Dakarai Larriett, Kyle Sweetser, and Mark Wheeler. Wess has been serving as a Managing Partner at the Wess Law Firm, P.C. in Birmingham since 2001. His legal background contrasts with Moore's military and political history as they prepare for the general contest.

Media Access Remains Restricted

Despite the high stakes of the upcoming election, Barry Moore has maintained strict control over media access. Multiple attempts to schedule interviews with his campaign team over the past month were unsuccessful. His representatives did not arrange any public statements or press conferences prior to the announcement of the results.

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Broader Alabama Voting Landscape

Voters across Alabama participated in numerous other races beyond the Senate contest. Residents also cast ballots on four possible amendments to the state constitution. These additional measures reflect the broad scope of civic engagement expected during this election cycle.

National Congressional Control at Stake

The outcome in Alabama contributes to the national battle for control of Congress. Republicans currently hold a slim majority of 218 seats in the House, while Democrats hold 214. A party needs 218 seats to take control of the lower chamber. In the Senate, Republicans hold 53 seats and aim to maintain control against Democrats who have 45 plus two independents.