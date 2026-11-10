Barry King Recreates Salisbury Cathedral with Matchsticks for World Record

Barry King spends 14 years building a matchstick Salisbury Cathedral model, using 1.78 million matches to beat the Guinness World Record held by David Reynolds.

Barry King, a 56-year-old model maker based in Amesbury, Wiltshire, has dedicated 14 years to constructing an intricate replica of Salisbury Cathedral using only matches. He began the ambitious project in February 2013 with the specific goal of securing the Guinness World Record for the largest matchstick model. Although he originally estimated a 15-year timeline, King admits he is not yet halfway through the construction process.

Record-Breaking Matchstick Construction Details

King has utilized 1,780,000 matches and 150 litres of glue to date, investing approximately 6,000 hours into the meticulous craftsmanship required for the build. The final model is projected to measure 21ft long, 16ft wide, and at least 7.5ft tall, mirroring the scale of the original 806-year-old architectural landmark. In contrast, the actual Salisbury Cathedral stands 442ft long with a towering 404ft spire, which remains the tallest in England.

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Challenges Facing the Model Maker

The primary obstacles King faces include limited space, rising costs, and the demands of his full-time employment. He currently works building office pods for government buildings, schools, and hospitals, which restricts his availability for this passion project. He typically works seven to eight hours on Sundays and spends an hour on weekdays when he returns home early. He plans to dedicate all of his holidays next year to continuing the work.

Competition with Current Record Holder

King aims to surpass the current Guinness World Record held by David Reynolds of Southampton, Hampshire. Reynolds established the record in 2009 after spending 15 years creating a replica of the Brent Bravo oil rig using four million matches. King intends to use more than five million matches for his cathedral model and has recorded his progress in a notebook to report directly to Guinness World Records. He is currently 220,000 matches away from reaching the two million mark.

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Impact on Home and Financial Costs

The massive undertaking has significantly impacted King's living situation in his two-bedroom mid-terrace house. The model is currently consuming his living room and taking up half of his bedroom, with four boxes of completed sections already stored. King notes that the cost of matchsticks has more than doubled and glue prices have increased since he started in 2013. He will eventually require a larger space to house the completed structure, particularly once he constructs the tower and spire.

Future Timeline and Construction Steps

King estimates he will need at least another 12 years to complete the project, with a target to hit the two million match milestone by next year. He typically uses between 10,000 and 20,000 matches per month, employing tweezers and a craft knife to shape the sticks. Future tasks include carving 20 statues for the west front, each taking two hours, before he can tackle the famous spire pillars.