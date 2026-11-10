Barry King Matchstick Salisbury Cathedral Model Update

Barry King has spent 14 years and 1.78 million matches building a scale Salisbury Cathedral model. He aims to beat the Guinness World Record held by David Reynolds, a goal that now requires another 12 years of dedicated work.

Barry King, a 56-year-old model-maker from Amesbury in Wiltshire, has dedicated 14 years of his life to constructing an intricate replica of Salisbury Cathedral using only matchsticks. He initiated this ambitious project in February 2013 with the specific intent of securing the Guinness World Record for the largest matchstick model. Despite his long commitment, King admits he is not even halfway through the construction process and faces a significant timeline ahead to complete the detailed architectural feat.

Barry King Model Construction Progress

Barry King has utilized 1,780,000 matches and 150 litres of glue so far in his quest to recreate the historic structure. He has invested approximately 6,000 hours of labor into the project, working mostly on Sundays for seven to eight hours and during work nights when his schedule permits. The final model is estimated to measure 21ft long, 16ft wide, and at least 7.5ft tall, contrasting sharply with the real Salisbury Cathedral, which stands 442ft long with a 404ft tall spire, the tallest in England. King plans to use more than five million matches in total to capture the essence of the 806-year-old building.

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Current Guinness World Record Holder

The current Guinness World Record for the largest matchstick model is held by David Reynolds from Southampton, Hampshire. Reynolds established this record in 2009 after spending 15 years creating a replica of the Brent Bravo oil rig, which required four million matches. King began his project in 2013 with the goal of surpassing Reynolds' achievement, but the scale and complexity of a cathedral have proven more demanding than the initial oil rig model. King must now use significantly more materials to create a structure that rivals the grandeur of the original cathedral while meeting the stringent requirements of the record.

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Financial and Spatial Challenges

Barry King faces considerable obstacles regarding both cost and physical space as the project continues. He reports that the cost of matchsticks has more than doubled since he started, and the price of glue has also increased. To manage these expenses and track his progress, King records every match used in a notebook to report to Guinness World Records. He normally uses between 10,000 and 20,000 matches a month and hopes to reach the two million match mark by next year, leaving him 220,000 matches short of that interim goal. The model is currently taking over his two-bedroom mid-terrace house, with completed parts stored in four boxes and the living room occupied by the work.

Future Timeline and Completion Goals

Barry King estimates that he will need at least another 12 years to complete the model and officially claim the record. He acknowledges that the space constraints in his home are becoming critical, as the tower and spire will eventually be too tall to fit inside. King still needs to craft 20 statues for the west front, each taking around two hours to carve, while also working on the north and south transepts and the tower pillars. Despite the extensive time investment and the physical clutter in his home, King remains committed to plodding on until the project is finished.