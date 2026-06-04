Barry Keoghan Spotted Smitten with New Blonde Companion in Barcelona Following Sabrina Carpenter Split

Actor Barry Keoghan was seen on a romantic holiday in Barcelona with a new blonde woman, sharing kisses and smiles as he moves on from his split with Sabrina Carpenter. The sighting comes after Keoghan faced false cheating rumors and intense public scrutiny, which he denied and addressed by stepping back from social media. His relationship with Carpenter ended in late 2024 after a year, with career pressures cited as a factor. The new companion, noted for her resemblance to Carpenter, was seen with Keoghan as he appears to start a new chapter.

Irish actor Barry Keoghan , known for his role in the upcoming Beatles biopic as Ringo Starr , was seen on holiday in Barcelona over the weekend sharing an affectionate display with a new blonde companion.

The public sighting, which included kisses and arm-in-arm strolls through the city, suggests the 33-year-old is moving on following his high-profile split from American pop star Sabrina Carpenter in late 2024. The woman, whose appearance drew comparisons to Carpenter, was dressed casually in a white vest top and low-rise linen trousers, shielding her eyes with black Chanel sunglasses. Keoghan appeared visibly happy and smitten throughout the outing, carrying luggage and sharing laughter with his companion after a coffee and lunch.

This public romance follows a tumultuous period for the actor, who faced intense public scrutiny and false accusations of infidelity after his breakup with Carpenter. Rumors swirled that he had cheated with TikTok influencer Breckie Hill, claims that Keoghan has consistently denied. Hill later publicly stated she had never met the actor, calling the rumors entirely fabricated.

Keoghan explained on podcasts and in interviews that he withdrew from public life and social media due to the overwhelming backlash, emphasizing that the narrative about his behavior was false and that he never engaged with it publicly at the time. His relationship with Carpenter, which lasted about a year after they met in September 2023 and were first linked in December, ended in December 2024.

Their romance included Keoghan appearing in Carpenter's music video for "Please Please Please" and attending events together, but insiders suggested it faltered due to demanding careers and being "at different places in their lives.

" Carpenter's subsequent hit "Manchild" is widely believed to be about Keoghan. Prior to Carpenter, Keoghan had long-term relationships with Shona Guerin and Alyson Kierans. The new Barcelona sighting marks a seemingly fresh chapter for the actor, who appears focused on his personal life and upcoming projects, including the highly anticipated Beatles film alongside other young actors portraying the iconic band





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