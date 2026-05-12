Barry Keoghan courageously opens up about cocaine addiction

Actor Barry Keoghan shares his story of three attempts at rehab, near-death experience and his struggle with cocaine abuse. Keoghan admits most people participate in cocaine use because of alcohol-related issues such as blackouts and removing consequences.

God bless Barry Keoghan . For all manner of things, really - his luxurious hair, that rock solid jawline, those scenes in Saltburn - but mostly for being one of the few celebrities to speak honestly about the fact he used to take lots of cocaine.

In a podcast released recently, the actor revealed he'd got clean and sober at 32, the same age his mother tragically died of a heroin overdose. Keoghan admitted that it took three attempts at rehab and a near death experience before he recognised he had a problem with substance abuse.

'I technically did die for a few seconds,' he told Benny Blanco on his Friends Keep Secrets podcast, of the moment he ended up in a medical emergency because of cocaine use. 'I'm clean now, I've been clean for two and a half years. ' He told the hosts that he abstains from everything, including alcohol. 'I like to think I'm allergic to alcohol, because my reaction is cocaine.

', 'As someone who has also had to get clean from this most pernicious of party drugs, Keoghan's words landed in my chest with a thud of recognition. Because while it might be easy to see his story as one of Hollywood excess, the star has revealed a truth about cocaine that few dare to admit: most people get into trouble with it because they are already in trouble with alcohol.

They black out, lose track of huge chunks of their evenings, and quickly discover that with a small line of coke, they can keep knocking back booze without any of the (immediate) consequences





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Addiction Personal Life Barry Keoghan Cocaine Addiction Alcohol And Coke Blackouts Cocaine Deaths Bruce Wayne's Addiction

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Latest News: Stephen Graham bags Best Actor at BAFTA AwardsBritish actor Stephen Graham won the Best Actor award at the British Academy Television Awards for his performance in 'Adolescence,' a four-part Netflix show that also won for Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Limited Drama. The show addresses topics like online radicalisation and misogyny.

Read more »

‘Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi’ Actor Dies at 82The British actor was also an acclaimed Shakespearian thespian.

Read more »

Barry Larkin Questions Reds’ Commitment to Struggling InfielderBarry Larkin Questions Reds’ Commitment to Struggling Infielder Ke'Bryan Hayes

Read more »

Aaron Judge Chasing MLB HR History Barry Bonds, Babe Ruth Never ReachedThe New York Yankees superstar could make more Major League Baseball history this season.

Read more »