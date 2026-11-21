Oscar winners Cillian Murphy and Barry Keoghan are favorite bets for Bond villain roles as Robert Pattinson prepares to join the 007 franchise.

Leading Irish actor Barry Keoghan has emerged as a top contender to play the next major antagonist in the James Bond franchise. This speculation arises immediately following the confirmation that actor Robert Pattinson will portray the iconic 007 agent in an upcoming Amazon-owned film production. Industry observers and prediction platforms are now closely monitoring which homegrown talent will be cast to oppose the new spy.

Entertainment journalist Olivia Fahy noted the significance of this casting phase, highlighting how quickly attention has shifted from the lead to the potential villains. She observed that the industry is already recognizing the potential of Irish actors to take on these high-profile roles within the long-running spy series.

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Pierce Brosnan Hails New James Bond

Pierce Brosnan, who played James Bond from 1995 to 2002, publicly welcomed Robert Pattinson to the franchise via an Instagram post. Brosnan, who is currently starring in Guy Ritchie's Mobland on Paramount, shared fond memories of working with Pattinson on the 2010 romantic drama Remember Me. In that film, Brosnan played Pattinson's on-screen father, marking the first time a former 007 appeared on screen with his successor.

In his social media message, Brosnan praised Pattinson's career trajectory and grace under pressure. He wrote that he has watched the young actor acquit himself very well and expressed joy at seeing him create a remarkable body of work. Brosnan concluded his tribute by wishing Pattinson enjoyment of the ride to his new role as the MI6 agent.

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Casting Predictions and Industry Odds

According to the prediction platform Kalshi, Cillian Murphy is the favorite to play the next Bond villain with odds of 29 percent. Barry Keoghan follows in second place with odds of 23 percent. Both actors are Irish and have received significant acclaim for their performances in recent major productions. Their potential casting would continue a trend of high-profile British and Irish actors taking on pivotal roles in the series.

Industry experts believe Keoghan fits the criteria for legendary Bond antagonists. These characters have included Javier Bardem as Raoul Silva in Skyfall, Mads Mikkelsen as Le Chiffre in Casino Royale, and Christoph Waltz as Blofeld in Spectre and No Time To Die. Keoghan's ability to portray complex and terrifying characters makes him a strong candidate for this type of role.

Expectations for Pattinson's Bond Era

Olivia Fahy predicts that Robert Pattinson's portrayal of James Bond will likely return to the suave and sophisticated style of the Dalton or Brosnan eras. This contrasts with the more action-heavy iteration seen in Daniel Craig's films. Fahy suggested that Pattinson might bring a dorky or clumsy quality to the role, rather than making him an emo character similar to his Batman portrayal.

A key challenge for Pattinson will be establishing his credentials as a leading man with traditional sex appeal. Bond has always been associated with charm and attractiveness, qualities that Pattinson has not typically emphasized in his previous roles. Film studios will likely need to include scenes that introduce his character as sexy to meet audience expectations for the iconic spy.

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Legacy and Franchise Direction

The transition of James Bond from one actor to another carries significant weight for the franchise. Brosnan previously noted that playing Bond brands an actor for life, requiring them to redefine themselves to stay alive as actors. This sentiment was echoed in his reflection on how certain films can change a career trajectory permanently.

As Amazon Studios moves forward with production, the casting of the next Bond villain remains a critical component of the story. The selection will likely define the tone and direction of the next installment in the spy series. Fans and critics alike will be watching closely to see which Irish star takes the lead in opposing Robert Pattinson's James Bond.