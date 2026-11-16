Barry George Trial Date Set for May 4 Following Rape Allegations

Barry George, cleared of Jill Dando's murder, faces trial for alleged 1987 sex crimes. Judge orders appearance as trial date is confirmed for May.

Barry George, the man previously acquitted of the high-profile murder of television presenter Jill Dando, is scheduled to stand trial next May on serious new charges. The 66-year-old, who currently resides in County Cork, Republic of Ireland, is accused of raping a girl who was 14 years old at the time of the alleged offenses. This development marks a significant legal chapter for George, who spent eight years in prison for a crime he did not commit before his conviction was overturned.

Specific Rape and Assault Charges Defined

George formally pleaded not guilty at Southwark Crown Court to one count of rape and two counts of indecent assault. The prosecution also includes an alternative count of attempted rape, which he has equally denied. These historical allegations are centered on a specific period in mid-September 1987, with the incidents alleged to have occurred between September 6 and September 12. The area in question is identified as Hammersmith and Fulham in west London. The alleged victim at the time was a minor but is now a woman in her 50s.

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Barry George Health and Court Appearance Orders

Judge Alexander Milne has issued a strict directive for George to attend court in person for a case management hearing on January 27. This order overrides previous accommodations, as George had attended two prior hearings via videolink from Ireland. The judge cited George's current physical health problems as a reason for the change, stating that his presence in the courtroom is now required. The trial itself is firmly set to begin on May 4. George has been living in Ireland where he now faces these new legal proceedings.

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Background of Jill Dando Murder Acquittal

George's legal history is inextricably linked to the unsolved murder of BBC television presenter Jill Dando. Dando, 37, was shot in the head on the doorstep of her home in Fulham, west London, on April 26, 1999. She was one of the broadcaster's highest-profile stars at the time. George was arrested in 2000 on suspicion of her murder and subsequently received a life sentence after a guilty verdict in 2001. However, the Court of Appeal quashed this conviction in 2007, leading to a retrial where a jury cleared him the following year. He had spent eight years incarcerated for this wrongful conviction.

Current Investigation Status and Future Steps

Despite his acquittal, the murder of Jill Dando remains unsolved with no one else convicted of the killing. Police recently confirmed the launch of a new investigation into her murder following a breakthrough in CCTV footage. While George moves forward with the May trial regarding the 1987 allegations, the broader inquiry into Dando's death continues independently. The next immediate step in the legal process is the January 27 hearing, where procedural matters will be managed before the main trial commences in May.