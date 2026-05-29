Barry Can't Swim Signs with Atlantic Records, Shares New Song 'Return to Bhibo'

Barry Can't Swim has joined Atlantic Records for his forthcoming releases, and has shared his first song of 2026, 'Return to Bhibo'. The Scottish DJ and producer has previously partnered with Ninja Tune on his first two studio albums, and has drawn critical acclaim for his 2023 debut album.

Barry Can't Swim joins Atlantic Records , shares new song 'Return to Bhibo' alongside news of a new record deal. The Scottish DJ and producer has joined Atlantic Records for his forthcoming releases, having previously partnered with Ninja Tune on his first two studio albums.

The former was nominated for the U.K.'s Mercury Prize, which recognizes an outstanding album by a British or Irish artist. Barry Can't Swim is the latest U.K. artist to sign with the iconic label following rising pop act Erin LeCount. He now joins Fred again as one of the label's premier dance acts.

The news comes hot on the heels of Barry Can't Swim's two recent U.S. festival performances at Lightning in a Bottle and Movement, as well as the release of his compilation for legendary mix series in March as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations. He has been teasing the release of 'Return to Bhibo' in a number of live sets and DJ mixes.

The Edinburgh, Scotland-born musician, real name Joshua Spence Mainnie, drew critical acclaim for his 2023 debut album, which peaked at No. 12 on the U.K.'s Official Albums Chart. The following summer, he drew one of the largest-ever crowds at Glastonbury's Park Stage. The following summer, Barry Can't Swim headlined London's All Points East festival and curated the line-up, which included Shygirl, Avalon Emerson and Confidence Man.

His sophomore LP, included 'Still Riding,' a remix of Kali Uchis' breakout 2015 song 'Riding Round'. In 2025, Barry Can't Swim discussed the pressure of generating new material to satiate his growing crowds.

'If you're doing these kinds of shows, you need bigger tunes,' he said at the time. 'I've only just gotten to that point - it's only now that I'm starting to think like that a little bit'





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Barry Can't Swim Atlantic Records Return To Bhibo Scottish DJ Ninja Tune

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