The president’s youngest son attended a lavish Thanksgiving dinner alongside some of his half-siblings.

President Donald Trump’s youngest son, Barron Trump, 20, broke cover and appeared at the family’s Thanksgiving dinner in Mar-a-Lago after months away from the public eye.sitting next to his mother, Melania, 56, and his father, 80, at a long rectangular table in the Palm Beach resort’s gold-covered ballroom.

Trump’s eldest son, Don Jr., and daughter Tiffany also appeared in social media posts from the dinner, along with granddaughter Kai. His other children, including Ivanka Trump, reportedlyBarron Trump and his mother First Lady Melania Trump attend President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. Trump’s lavish Thanksgiving dinner is usually seen as an opportunity for guests to gloat about their closeness to the president.

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However, this year the dinner sparked significant backlash after the luxurious feast coincided with The New York Times reporting that as many as two million children hadVideos from Mar-a-Lago published on social media showed dozens of oysters and crab claws laid over ice, as well as bowls of macaroons, all under glinting chandeliers and towering ice sculptures. Barron Trump, who is 6’7”, wore a dark suit with a red tie for the occasion, while his mother wore a long black dress with a chunky belt..