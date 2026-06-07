Barrio Logan Chicano Food & Culture Celebration

A one-day, self-guided celebration of Chicano food, culture, and community in Barrio Logan. Explore 35+ restaurants, bakeries, coffee shops, breweries, and distilleries, surrounded by murals, lowriders, and street vendors. Funds are reinvested into the community.

You can purchase tickets online or in person on the day of the event if the event is not sold out .

Please note, sharing tickets is not allowed.is a one-day, self-guided celebration of Chicano food, culture, and community, right in the heart of Barrio Logan. Explore 35+ of Barrio Logan’s best restaurants, bakeries, coffee shops, breweries, and distilleries, all serving up bold flavors rooted in tradition, creativity, and culture throughout the historic Barrio Logan Cultural District.

Stroll, bike, or hop on the free trolley shuttle as you taste your way through the barrio, surrounded by vibrant murals, outdoor public art, lowriders, street vendors, and the unmistakable energy that makes Barrio Logan unlike anywhere else. All funds are reinvested into the community! Support the Barrio and leave with a full happy belly. Come hungry.

Leave inspired. Experience the barrio through its flavors. Dates and times of events are subject to change without notice. Always check the event organizer's website for the most updated schedule before attending.





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Chicano Food Barrio Logan Culture Community Self-Guided Tour

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