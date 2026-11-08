Barrington Hargress’ big game goes to waste for CU Buffs men’s basketball

It was the closest Barrington Hargress will get to a trip home during his time at Colorado. And he made sure to put on a show.

It was the closest Barrington Hargress will get to a trip home during his time at Colorado. And he made sure to put on a show.

A big game by Colorado’s point guard was wasted by the Buffaloes on Saturday, as a rough start paved the way for a 77-66 defeat for the CU men’s basketball team against San Diego State at the inaugural Bill Walton Classic. Hargress finished with 33 points, but that’s the same total the rest of CU’s rotation managed as the Buffs fell to 1-1.

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A native of Inglewood near Los Angeles, Hargress has reached 30 points in two of his past three games, as he scored 31 in a loss against Oklahoma in the finale of the 2025-26 season. Hargress went 11-for-20 overall and 5-8 on 3-pointers, but the rest of CU’s lineup equaled his 33 points while going just 10-for-37 overall and 4-for-17 from the 3-point arc.

The Buffs trailed 35-17 at halftime but rallied into an eight-point deficit early in the second half before the Aztecs gradually pulled away. San Diego State outrebounded CU 38-27 and might have buried the Buffs more quickly if not for 20 turnovers.

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“We sure didn’t handle it very well, and that’s where we have to do better,” head coach Tad Boyle said in a CU press release. “That’s a wake up call. That’s what you need early in the season, because you don’t get these opportunities back.

”San Diego State 77, CU Buffs men’s basketball 66Sanders 3-8 2-2 8, Holland 3-9 0-0 6, Neely 0-3 5-9 5, Hargress 11-20 6-6 33, Feddersen 0-0 1-2 1, Inman 2-9 0-0 6, Dickeson 2-6 0-0 6, Jones 0-0 0-2 0, Gomez 0-2 0-0 0, Malual 0-0 1-4 1. Totals 21-57 15-25 66.

Gladden 5-6 10-11 20, Harrington 3-7 2-2 8, Davis 6-12 2-4 18, Simmons 3-8 2-4 9, Cherry 2-3 4-4 8, Torresani 0-1 0-0 0, Skoric 1-3 2-4 5, Sy 3-5 0-0 8, Vincini 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 23-47 23-31 77. : Colorado 9-25 ; San Diego State 8-15 . : Colorado 8 ; San Diego State 11 . : Colorado 23, San Diego State 21.