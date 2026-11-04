Barratt Redrow Sales Drop 12% as Housing Targets Face Crisis

Barratt Redrow reports a 12% sales decline amid rising costs and mortgage rates, complicating Labour's 1.5 million home construction goal for this Parliament.

Britain's largest housebuilder Barratt Redrow has reported a significant downturn in sales, delivering a fresh setback to the government's ambitious housing agenda. The developer revealed that it sold only 3,223 new properties during the seventeen weeks leading up to October 25, marking a sharp decline of 442 units or 12 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Sales Decline Hits Government Targets

Barratt Redrow's latest financial update underscores the severe headwinds facing the construction sector, directly challenging the feasibility of Labour's pledge to deliver 1.5 million new homes within this parliamentary term. Chief executive Dean Banks attributed the sluggish performance to what he described as challenging market conditions and persistent pressure on affordability. He noted that potential buyers are struggling significantly to raise necessary deposits and secure mortgages in the current economic climate.

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The drop in sales volume coincides with broader macroeconomic shifts, including the Bank of England's decision to raise interest rates from 3.75 per cent to 4 per cent. This move represents the first increase in more than three years, further tightening borrowing costs for both homeowners and developers. Consequently, the Office for Budget Responsibility recently revised its forecasts downward, cutting projections for new homes built by 2031 by 190,000 units.

Stakeholder Reactions and Policy Shifts

While Labour officials aim to stimulate demand through policy interventions, industry leaders remain cautious about their immediate impact. Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham revived support for first-time buyers via the Your First Home scheme, which offers loans to those with a 2.5 per cent deposit. However, the rollout has been delayed until April next year, creating uncertainty that may cause prospective purchasers to pause activity until the program officially launches.

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Barratt Redrow issued a lukewarm response to these governmental efforts, stating that while they welcome initiatives supporting long-term housing delivery, it is too early to assess any tangible effect on buyer activity. The company emphasized that structural barriers such as high mortgage rates and regulatory burdens continue to impede progress. This sentiment reflects a wider industry consensus that temporary fixes cannot fully offset deeper economic pressures.

Market Impact and Future Outlook

The housing market is experiencing a deep freeze as builders scale back operations due to soaring input costs and planning delays. Major competitors like Taylor Wimpey have announced they will not start new schemes in London after completing current projects, while Berkeley Group has largely halted land purchases in the capital. These strategic retreats highlight the viability concerns plaguing the sector despite Labour's promises to streamline planning systems.

Investors reacted with mild relief to Barratt Redrow's adherence to its financial guidance, pushing shares up approximately 1 per cent, though the stock remains down 15 per cent for the year. Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, warned that full-year targets rest on shaky foundations given weak private market demand and rising borrowing costs. He noted that while institutional buying for rental sectors provides some buffer, margins remain under intense pressure from inflationary factors beyond corporate control.