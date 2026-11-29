Barotrauma got a free update this week, along with news of the next major expansion coming on December 2: the Home & Harbor Expansion

Barotrauma Officially Reveals The Home & Harbor Expansion Barotrauma got a free update this week, along with news of the next major expansion coming on December 2: the Home & Harbor ExpansionHela: Of Mice & Magic has released one more video ahead of its December 1 launch, this time being a deep-dive video showing the game off.

Manic Miner has been brought back for a modern age as the '80s video game has received a remake, coming out on December 3. Clone Drone in the Hyperdome is getting a new collection from iam8bit, including a vinyl release of the soundtrack, now up for pre-order.

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Check out the official trailer for Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom Zero, as the film will arrive in North American theaters in February 2027Barotrauma Officially Reveals The Home & Harbor Expansion Barotrauma got a free update this week, along with news of the next major expansion coming on December 2: the Home & Harbor ExpansionHela: Of Mice & Magic has released one more video ahead of its December 1 launch, this time being a deep-dive video showing the game off. Manic Miner has been brought back for a modern age as the '80s video game has received a remake, coming out on December 3.